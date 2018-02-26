News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

2018 Lenten Message from Bishop Vincent

To read Bishop Vincent’s Lenten Message in full and watch the video, please visit: goo.gl/2F77m9

Walk the Lenten Journey on your mobile phone

The Xt3 Lent Calendar App 2018 is available for download on Apple and Android devices (search for Xt3 Lent) and can be viewed from the website: www.xt3.com/lent

The Lent calendar will run from Ash Wednesday to Divine Mercy Sunday. Each day will unlock a new video, meditation or podcast, to help you prayerfully journey through Lent. The theme for the Xt3 Lent Calendar 2018 is “Let us keep our eyes fixed on Jesus.”

Positions Vacant

Maintenance Manager – St Anthony’s Primary School, Girraween

More details at: www.parra.catholic.edu.au/positions-vacant

Private Secretary to the Bishop of the Diocese of Broome

More details at: http://broomediocese.org

The Permanent Diaconate

The discernment program for those who are interested in finding out more about this Vocation will be held at St John 23rd Parish, 160 Perfection Avenue, Stanhope Gardens 2768. Come and learn more about vocations to the Diaconate and have a chat with our team members. We are looking for men aged between 35 to 55 and residing in the Diocese of Parramatta. Our discernment program consists of five sessions, with each session dealing with different aspects of the Diaconate. The meetings will commence at 3.00pm until 6.00pm followed by the Parish Mass and Fellowship. The 2018 dates on Sundays: 11 March, 6 May, 8 July, 9 September, 4 November. For further information visit www.parracatholic.org/permanent-diaconate or please contact any of the following deacons: Deacon James – 0425 213 832, Deacon Tan – 0407 270 782, Deacon George – 0408 440 769

International Women’s Day: 8 March 2018

The theme for International Women’s Day, 8 March, is “Time is Now: Rural and urban activists transforming women’s lives”. International Women’s Day 2018 is an opportunity to empower women in all settings, rural and urban, and celebrate the activists who are working relentlessly to claim women’s rights and realise their full potential. For more information visit: goo.gl/VEuLxq

24 hours for the Lord: 9-10 March

From Friday 5:30pm until Saturday 5:30pm at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta. Commences with Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament and concludes with Evening Prayer and Benediction. For event details: www.stpatscathedral.com.au

24 hours for the Lord: 9-10 March

From Friday 6pm until Saturday 6pm at Mt Schoenstatt, Mulgoa. Commences with Holy Mass at 6pm and concludes with Holy Mass on Saturday at 5pm. For event details: goo.gl/vGicaH

Concert at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta: 10 March

Byrd Consort Concert – With ‘Recorder Collective’ Easter Polyphony: Renaissance to Bruckner. Tickets via St Patrick’s Cathedral Office 02 8839 8411. Saturday 10 March at 3pm. Entry: $12, Concession: $8. All proceeds to go to the St Patrick’s Cathedral parish. More details at: https://stpatscathedral.com.au

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 11 March

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 11.30am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Oakhill College Open Day: 11 March

We warmly welcome prospective students and families to the Oakhill College Open Day on Sunday, 11 March 2018 from 11.00am – 3.00pm, providing a great opportunity to meet our Principal, Brother Steve Hogan, staff and current students. Tours are guided by students showcasing subject displays, co-curricular activities and performances by one of the many College musical ensembles. Principal’s Address at 11.30am and 1.30pm. Visit our website to register your interest – www.oakhill.nsw.edu.au

Lenten Retreat for Young Adults: 10-11 March

Held at Mt Schoenstatt, Mulgoa. For event details: goo.gl/YWfwkW

Contact: Sr M Julie juliebrcar@gmail.com

Mount St Benedict: 15 March

Writing your own spiritual story – facilitated by Dr Peter Mudge. This day combines time for participants to reflect on writings from the desert monastics to Augustine, Benedict and Pope Francis, children’s stories and poetry as inspiration for writing down stories from their own spiritual journey. No previous writing experience is necessary. Starts 9am on 15 March. Cost is $30. Contact 02 8752 5390 or mtstbenedict@goodsams.org.au for more information.

Sisterhood Catholic Women’s Conference: 16-18 March

Do you want to go deeper in your relationship with Jesus, do you want to grow as a Catholic woman and develop friendships with other women of faith? Join women of all ages for a weekend of prayer, keynote talks, the sacraments, adoration and quality sisterhood time. Keynote speakers include; Darlene Darlene Zschech, Laura Roland, Sr Mary Rachel OP, Jonathan and Karen Doyle, Jo Hayes, Justine Cumbo, Francine Pirola and more. To register visit www.sisterhood.org.au

Individual Discernment Weekend: 17 March

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth are hosting an individual discernment weekend retreat on 17 March 2018 from 4:00pm for women (aged 18-35) who want to discern their vocation to religious life. This retreat is will be a one-to-one encounter. It includes prayer times, talks, accompaniment and the opportunity to have a live-in experience with the Sisters. Address: Holy Spirit Convent, 120 Capuchin Way, Plumpton. RSVP: Sr Paula on email vocationscsfn@gmail.com or mobile 0449 656 406.

Australian Catholic Historical Society Lecture: 18 March

Br Dr Kelvin Canavan fms -The bureaucratisation of Catholic schooling and the emergence of the Catholic Education Office. Meet at 2.00pm in the Crypt Hall of St Patrick’s, Church Hill (Grosvenor Street). Admission is free and open to all. Visit the ACHS website www.australiancatholichistoricalsociety.com.au for more information.

Lenten Concert Reflection: 18 March

‘Ashes to Easter’ with Peter Kearney on Sunday 18 March, 3.00-4.15pm in the Chapel of St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta. Peter Kearney is an Australian Catholic singer-songwriter and guitarist whose hymns and songs include ‘Fill My House’ and ‘The Beatitudes’. His ‘Ashes to Easter’ concert weaves songs and stories and reflections on Lenten themes and looks ahead to Holy Week and Easter. To register, email concerts@peterkearneysongs.com.au specifying ‘Parramatta’ and number of seats needed. Suggested donation $10 at door.

Redfield College Open Day: 21 March

Redfield College Term 1 Open Day will be held on Wednesday, 21 March 2018 from 12:00 to 2:30pm. You are most welcome to attend a tour followed by the Headmaster’s Talk at 1:00pm. Contact Angie Celis on 02 9651 0381 or angie.celis@redfield.nsw.edu.au for more information. Enrolments are open for Years 2 to 12.

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 8 April

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 11.30am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Grief to Grace: 8 – 13 April

Healing the Wounds of Abuse – is a spiritual retreat for anyone who has suffered degradation or violation through physical, emotional, sexual or spiritual abuse. The retreat will be held April 8th – 13th 2018. To request an application contact Anne by emailing info@grieftograceaus.org.au or phone 0407704539. For more information visit www.grieftograce.org

Healing After Abortion Retreat: 13-15 April

Rachel’s Vineyard Ministries, Sydney offers regular healing retreats for those who have experienced an abortion. The retreat offers a sanctuary in which to renew, rebuild and redeem hearts broken by abortion in a safe, supportive, confidential and non-judgmental environment. Information and a brochure can found at: www.rachelsvineyard.org.au or call us on our confidential voicemail number 0400 092 555 or email info@rachelsvineyard.org.au.

Australian Catholic Historical Society Lecture: 15 April

Mr Stephen Crittenden, Ms Maha Melhem, Ms Anna Tydd, – The Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse. Admission is free and open to all. Visit the ACHS website www.australiancatholichistoricalsociety.com.au for more information.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend: 27-29 April

A marriage enrichment experience for married couples – set in peaceful, picturesque surroundings, away from the distractions of everyday life. During the weekend, couples have a unique opportunity to reconnect, rekindle and refresh their relationship. Take time out of your busy schedule, to invest in your most precious asset . . . your Marriage! Date: 27–29 April at Mt Carmel Retreat Centre, Varroville, NSW. Bookings online at www.wwme.org.au or Adrian and Janet Sullivan: on 0490 774 419 or adrian.janet1@bigpond.com

