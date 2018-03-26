News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Diocese of Parramatta News

Happy Easter from Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv and the Diocese of Parramatta.

Confraternity of Christian Doctrine Lecture Series

Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD) has engaged Dr Laurie Woods to present on the Gospel of Mark. Venue: IFM, Marion St, Blacktown. Time: 10 am – 2pm. Dates: Friday April 6, Friday April 13. All are welcome. BYO lunch. RSVPs to Maree 02 9890 4731

Positions Vacant

Credo Youth Group Coordinator – St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

For further information, please visit www.stpatscathedral.com.au

Be part of history at St Luke’s Marsden Park: 8 April

Catholics from the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond are invited to attend the first Mass at Marsden Park on Sunday, April 8. Mass will be held at St Luke’s Catholic College (enter carpark via Frontier Avenue, Marsden Park). Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv will be the celebrant for this first Mass which will commence at 10am. Bishop Vincent has appointed Deacon Tony Hoban as the Pastoral Director for the new St Luke’s Catholic Faith Community. Deacon Tony and his wife Annette look forward to welcoming many people to join them for this historic occasion. Marsden Park is on Richmond Road between Blacktown and Windsor. Further details are on the St Luke’s website: stlukesmarsdenpark.org.au or via facebook.com/stlukesmarsdenpark or by calling 02 8605 2623.

The Feast of Divine Mercy: 8 April

The Feast of Divine Mercy will be celebrated on 8 April 2018 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Greystanes. Celebrations will commence at 3pm with Chaplet, Confessions, Benediction and Mass. There will be fellowship after Mass, please bring a plate to share. No RSVP required.

Divine Mercy at Our Lady of the Rosary, Kellyville: 8 April

Procession with the Blessed Sacrament at 1pm, Confessions from 1pm until 3pm; Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament; Divine Mercy Novena; Divine Mercy Chaplet; Benediction; Mass at 3pm. For more information contact Steve Boland on 0405 206 695 or 02 9629 2595. Address: 8 Diana Avenue, Kellyville.

Discussion on Asylum Seekers and Refugees: 16 April

The Social Justice Commission of Holy Spirit Parish, St Clair invites you to a Table Talk: WALKING WITH REFUGEES AND PEOPLE SEEKING PROTECTION. Monday 16 April from 7.30pm-9pm at Holy Spirit Church (5 Todd Row, St Clair). RSVP to Jacinta before Tuesday 10 April via admin@holyspiritstclair.com.au or 02 9670 8222.

NSW Pastoral Conference: 1 May

NSW Pastoral Conference: Forming Missionary Disciples – Join with pastoral council members, parish clergy, staff and volunteers across NSW to explore strategies for forming missionary disciples. How do we renew our baptismal call and enable our gifts in parish and school life? Tuesday 1 May, Lidcombe, cost $65. Find out more: www.tinyurl.com/disciples2018 or contact Tanya Quinn: 02 8838 3441 or tanya.quinn@parracatholic.org

The Permanent Diaconate: 6 May

The discernment program for those who are interested in finding out more about this Vocation will be held at St John 23rd Parish, 160 Perfection Avenue, Stanhope Gardens 2768. Come and learn more about vocations to the Diaconate and have a chat with our team members. We are looking for men aged between 35 to 55 and residing in the Diocese of Parramatta. Our discernment program consists of five sessions, with each session dealing with different aspects of the Diaconate. The meetings will commence at 3.00pm until 6.00pm followed by the Parish Mass and Fellowship. The 2018 dates on Sundays: 8 July, 9 September, 4 November. For further information visit www.parracatholic.org/permanent-diaconate or please contact any of the following deacons: Deacon James – 0425 213 832, Deacon Tan – 0407 270 782, Deacon George – 0408 440 769

Other News

Plenary Council 2020

Pope Francis has approved the Australian Bishops’ decision to hold a Plenary Council in Australia in 2020 and 2021. All people are invited to reflect on the question: “What do you think God is asking of us in Australia?” Find out more at: plenarycouncil.catholic.org.au

PROCLAIM 2018: National Conference on Parish Renewal and Evangelisation 12 – 14 July 2018

The Archdiocese of Brisbane, in collaboration with the ACBC’s National Centre for Evangelisation, will host PROCLAIM 2018. This national conference will engage parishes and faith communities in a conversation focusing on five key areas: Leadership, Culture Change, Young People, Belonging and Evangelisation.

During the conference participants can attend keynote presentations, expert panel sessions and discussions facilitated by leaders with ‘on the ground’ experience. Ideally, this will help those participants to contribute to the formulation of some practical strategies to assist your parish or faith community’s own goals in the areas of renewal and evangelisation. Keynote speakers include Cardinal John Dew (Archdiocese of Wellington, New Zealand), Ron Huntley (Divine Renovation – Canada), Ms Lana Turvey-Collins (Plenary Council 2020 Facilitator), Mons Enrique Fiqaredo SJ (Cambodia) and host of PROCLAIM 2018 Archbishop Mark Coleridge (Archdiocese of Brisbane). To find out more visit www.proclaimconference.com.au and register at our early bird rate.

Holy Hour for Vocations: 5 April

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth cordially invite YOUTH (age 18-35) to join us for Holy Hour for Vocations on Thursday, 5 April at 7:00 pm. Join us also for the pizza at 8:00pm, Holy Spirit Convent, 120 Capuchin Way, Plumpton. RSVP: Sr Paula by 1st June, e-mail: vocationscsfn@gmail.com mob: 0449 656 406

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 8 April

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 11.30am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Grief to Grace: 8 – 13 April

Healing the Wounds of Abuse – is a spiritual retreat for anyone who has suffered degradation or violation through physical, emotional, sexual or spiritual abuse. The retreat will be held April 8th – 13th 2018. To request an application contact Anne by emailing info@grieftograceaus.org.au or phone 0407704539. For more information visit www.grieftograce.org

Healing After Abortion Retreat: 13 – 15 April

Rachel’s Vineyard Ministries, Sydney offers regular healing retreats for those who have experienced an abortion. The retreat offers a sanctuary in which to renew, rebuild and redeem hearts broken by abortion in a safe, supportive, confidential and non-judgmental environment. Information and a brochure can found at: www.rachelsvineyard.org.au or call us on our confidential voicemail number 0400 092 555 or email info@rachelsvineyard.org.au.

Easter Reflections and Prayer: 14 April

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth cordially invite YOUTH (age 18-35) to join us for a day of Easter Reflections and Prayer on Saturday, 14 April at 2:30pm. Holy Spirit Convent, 120 Capuchin Way, Plumpton. RSVP: Sr Paula by 1st June, e-mail: vocationscsfn@gmail.com mob: 0449 656 406

Australian Catholic Historical Society Lecture: 15 April

Mr Stephen Crittenden, Ms Maha Melhem, Ms Anna Tydd, – The Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse. Admission is free and open to all. Visit the ACHS website www.australiancatholichistoricalsociety.com.au for more information.

Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend: 27-29 April

A marriage enrichment experience for married couples – set in peaceful, picturesque surroundings, away from the distractions of everyday life. During the weekend, couples have a unique opportunity to reconnect, rekindle and refresh their relationship. Take time out of your busy schedule, to invest in your most precious asset . . . your Marriage! Date: 27–29 April at Mt Carmel Retreat Centre, Varroville, NSW. Bookings online at www.wwme.org.au or Adrian and Janet Sullivan: on 0490 774 419 or adrian.janet1@bigpond.com

Marist Sisters College Woolwich Annual Reunion: 6 May

Annual Reunion Day for Marist Sisters College Woolwich will be held 6 May at the College, 66 Woolwich Road Woolwich, with Mass at 11am in the School Chapel, followed by luncheon in the School Hall. It will be the 50th anniversary for those who left school in 1968 either in Year 10 or Year 12. For more information please contact MSCW Ex-Students Association, PO Box 96 Hunters Hill NSW 2110, email: MSCWexstudents@gmail.com, or FaceBook: MSCW Ex-Students’ Association. OR call Julie Biber McLeay 0414 689 462 or Louise Shapter Hymas 0403 779 155. RSVP by 15 April.

