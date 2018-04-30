News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Diocese of Parramatta News

Catholic Outlook Survey

Tell Bishop Vincent and the Diocese of Parramatta what you think about CatholicOutlook. All responses are anonymous and confidential. Take the survey here: www.surveymonkey.com/r/catholicoutlook

The Catholic Foundation May Appeal

The Catholic Foundation May Appeal is focusing on Diocesan works of Faith, particularly in support of our seminarians. Your donation supports our growing number of seminarians and the good works they do in the community of feeding the hungry, visiting the housebound and sick and conducting catechises in state schools. Donations can be made via the envelopes or online www.yourcatholicfoundation.org.au. Thank you and God bless.

Volunteers Required

Blacktown Neighbour Aid, a program with CatholicCare, are looking for volunteers to support our clients in the Blacktown area who are over 65 and living in their own home. You may be able to spare a couple of hours once a week or fortnight to take a client out shopping or to a medical appointment or just stop by for a cuppa and a chat. We also require drivers who are able to drive a 12 seater Hiace bus. If this interests you, please contact the Manager, Deb Woolacott on 8843 2541, 0418 114 055 or via email on deb.woolacott@ccss.org.au.

We want to hear YOUR voice!

The Council for Australian Catholic Women, an advisory body to the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference, and will be holding a consultation session with women in the Diocese of Parramatta on the evening of 21 June 2018. Share your thoughts with us and/or let us know if you would like to be part of that consultation event on https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ParraWomen

Formation 2018

Formation 2018 presented by ‘Live Christ Share Christ’ at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta have been holding monthly formation talks for the past eighteen months. Topics have included: Sacraments, An Introduction & Overview of the Gospel of Mark, The Temptation of Jesus (Mark) and weekly Lenten reflections. Our speakers are clergy from the Diocese of Parramatta and other special guests. Sessions alternate from Friday nights to Saturday afternoons in the Cathedral Hall. If you would like to be included on our mailing list for upcoming talks, please email Pat, Parish Secretary on secretary@stpatscathedral.com.au.

Positions Vacant

Risk Officer – Chancery Office, Parramatta

Interviewer – Tribunal Office, Parramatta

More details at: www.parracatholic.org/employment

Garden Crew Supervisor – CatholicCare, Orchard Hills

More details at: www.ccss.org.au

Youth Co-ordinator – Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Greystanes

More details at: www.olqp.org.au

Assistant Bookkeeper – St John 23rd Parish, Glenwood-Stanhope Gardens

More details at: www.john23rd.com

Women’s Event: 6 May

Holy Spirit Primary School St Clair from 11am – 2pm. Bring your mother, daughters, friends or any wonderful ladies along to our event that celebrates women; Learn a simple breathing and stretching routine from our trained instructor; Pray and meditate invoking the Holy Spirit; and finally, enjoy a delicious catered lunch, with cake and coffee celebrating Mother’s Day. This event is open to all women. Come in your active wear and bring a dink bottle! Cost $30pp (includes lunch and a takeaway gift bag) For tickets please contact; Jacinta on admin@holyspiritstclair.com.au or 9670 8222.

The Permanent Diaconate: 6 May

The discernment program for those who are interested in finding out more about this Vocation will be held at St John 23rd Parish, 160 Perfection Avenue, Stanhope Gardens 2768. Come and learn more about vocations to the Diaconate and have a chat with our team members. We are looking for men aged between 35 to 55 and residing in the Diocese of Parramatta. Our discernment program consists of five sessions, with each session dealing with different aspects of the Diaconate. The meetings will commence at 3.00pm until 6.00pm followed by the Parish Mass and Fellowship. The 2018 dates on Sundays: 8 July, 9 September, 4 November. For further information visit www.parracatholic.org/permanent-diaconate or please contact any of the following deacons: Deacon James – 0425 213 832, Deacon Tan – 0407 270 782, Deacon George – 0408 440 769

Breakfast with the Bishop: 12 May

Each year Bishop Vincent hosts a breakfast with youth and young adults from across the Diocese of Parramatta. Attendees have an incredible opportunity to listen to the yearly vision of our Bishop and ask him questions about the challenges they are facing and the priorities they have identified for the year ahead, in their local context. The event is also a chance for the team at Catholic Youth Parramatta to motivate and encourage a successful year of ministry with young people. Further details at www.parracatholic.org/cyp-lifted-breakfast/

Ordination to the Diaconate of Jessie Balorio: 12 May

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, will be the principal celebrant for the Mass of Ordination to the Diaconate of Jessie Balorio on Saturday 12 May 2018 at 5.30pm. The ordination will take place at Holy Family Church, Luddenham. Everyone is welcome to attend.

St Aidan’s Mother’s Day Concert: 12 May

Mother’s Day Concert at Mary Mackillop Hall, St Aidan’s Parish (9 Adelaide St, Rooty Hill), Saturday 12 May, 7pm-9:30pm, where performers aim to raise funds for monthly youth activities and Catholic formation for Years 2-Uni. Light refreshments sold on the night. Early bird discounts available, or purchase at the door for full price. Enquiries: Jay-Ann 0406 731 992

St Patrick’s Mother’s Day Concert & Afternoon Tea: 13 May

Stuck for a gift for your mum or grandmother for Mother’s Day? Or just like to treat yourself? Members of St Patrick’s Cathedral Choir are once again going to delight us with the gift of their voices. This will be followed by a complimentary ‘Afternoon Tea’ in the Cathedral Hall. If you would like to be in the audience, please contact Pat/Donna from the Parish Office on 8839 8400/8412 or email enquiry@stpatscathedral.com.au. Tickets: $15 Adult, $10 Concession, $25 Family. All proceeds go to St Patrick’s Cathedral Parish, Parramatta. From 3pm.

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 13 May

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 11.30am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Mass For Neophytes: 18 May

The annual Mass for Neophytes (newly Baptised Catholics and those who have been received into Full Communion with the Catholic Church) will be celebrated by Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv and held on Friday 18 May, 7.30pm at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta. For further information contact the Office For Worship on 02 8838 3456 or ingridvergano@parracatholic.org.

Ordination to the Diaconate of Christopher del Rosario: 26 May

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, will be the principal celebrant for the Mass of Ordination to the Diaconate of Christopher del Rosario on Saturday 26 May 2018 at 6.30pm. The ordination will take place at St Monica’s Church, Richmond. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Ordination to the Diaconate of Jack Green: 2 June

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, will be the principal celebrant for the Mass of Ordination to the Diaconate of Jack Green on Saturday 2 June 2018 at 6.00pm. The ordination will take place at Sacred Heart Church, Westmead. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Candidacy for Holy Orders: 24 June

Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv will be accepting into Candidacy for Holy Orders of Mr Roderick Pirotta, Mr John Cinya, Mr Roque Dias and Mr Thong Nguyen at St Patrick’s Cathedral on Sunday 24 June at 11am.

Other News

Plenary Council 2020

Pope Francis has approved the Australian Bishops’ decision to hold a Plenary Council in Australia in 2020 and 2021. All people are invited to reflect on the question: “What do you think God is asking of us in Australia?” Find out more at: plenarycouncil.catholic.org.au

PROCLAIM 2018: National Conference on Parish Renewal and Evangelisation 12 – 14 July 2018

The Archdiocese of Brisbane, in collaboration with the ACBC’s National Centre for Evangelisation, will host PROCLAIM 2018. This national conference will engage parishes and faith communities in a conversation focusing on five key areas: Leadership, Culture Change, Young People, Belonging and Evangelisation.

During the conference participants can attend keynote presentations, expert panel sessions and discussions facilitated by leaders with ‘on the ground’ experience. Ideally, this will help those participants to contribute to the formulation of some practical strategies to assist your parish or faith community’s own goals in the areas of renewal and evangelisation. Keynote speakers include Cardinal John Dew (Archdiocese of Wellington, New Zealand), Ron Huntley (Divine Renovation – Canada), Ms Lana Turvey-Collins (Plenary Council 2020 Facilitator), Mons Enrique Fiqaredo SJ (Cambodia) and host of PROCLAIM 2018 Archbishop Mark Coleridge (Archdiocese of Brisbane). To find out more visit www.proclaimconference.com.au and register at our early bird rate.

Get Fired Up: 12 May

One day retreat with Fr Isuru Dinesh Weliwatte MGL, assistant parish priest of St Declan‘s Parish, Penshurst. Fr Isuru is blessed with the gift of Prophecy and Prayer Ministry. From 9.00am – 5.00pm at St Joseph’s Parish Hall, Waltz St, Rockdale, NSW 2195. BYO lunch, coffee, tea and biscuits provided. Enquiries: Helen Aldana Mob. 0433 455 114 or Ida Krisnadi Mob. 0416 464 221. Email: jlowcommunity@gmail.com – From Jesus light of the World communities

Healing after Abortion: 12 May

Rachel’s Vineyard, Sydney is hosting a workshop with Jessica Lockhart, author of The Woman at the Tomb, Abortion and Redemption, and Rachel’s Vineyard Retreat ministry to hear about spiritual and emotional healing after an abortion. All welcome – priests, pastoral carers, parish teams, professional health practitioners and those suffering post abortion stress in their own life. Saturday May 12, 10am – 3.30pm at Good Samaritan Centre, 2 Avenue Rd. Glebe. Free. Limited numbers, RSVP essential for catering – info@rachelsvineyard.org.au or 0400 092 555. Details: rachelsvineyard.org.au

Fatima Mass: 12 May

The World Apostolate of Fatima Aust. Inc. Sydney Archdiocese Committee invite you to attend our May Celebration in St. Mary’s Cathedral on the 12 of May, commencing at 11.30am with entrance procession (in the Cathedral) with the Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Our Lady of Fatima with the Immaculate Heart. Fr. Peter Joseph will be Principal Celebrant. Holy Mass will commence at 12 Noon. Further enquiries please contact Rosetta on 0403578994 or Rosa on 9984-8988.

Mount St Benedict Centre: 18 – 20 May

Conversations with the Wisdom of Benedictine Women. A Retreat Facilitated by Carmel Posa sgs. Throughout the ages there have been many Benedictine women who have shared the wisdom they have acquired in their search for God. This weekend retreat will reflect on this wisdom using the writing and lives of St Scholastica, sister of St Benedict, St Leoba German Benedictine missionary of the 8th Century, Heloise of the Paraclete, acclaimed abbess of the 12th Century, Dorothy Day, Benedictine Oblate and Peace activist of the 20th Century and Joan Chittester, Benedictine of our time. For more information: mtstbenedict@goodsams.org.au or 02 8752 5390.

St Philomena Association Holy Masses: 19 May

St John Vianney was very devoted to St Philomena. Pope Gregory XVI called her “the great wonder worker”. Mass at midday with Confession from 11.30am: St John Vianney’s Church, 17 Cameron St, Doonside. A short walk north from Doonside station, the one past Blacktown. Please bring a snack to share. Elizabeth tel or text 0423 15 44 63, epeoples9@gmail.com Facebook: Libby Peoples (events)

Australian Catholic Historical Society Lecture: 20 May

Professor Carole Cusack, Dr Bernadette Tobin AO, The Honourable Deirdre Grusovin AM – Humanae vitae after 50 years. Visit the ACHS website www.australiancatholichistoricalsociety.com.au for more information.

Christian Meditation: 20 May

You are invited to our Christian Meditation Introduction and Renewal Days for 2018 at St Benedict’s Monastery, 121 Arcadia Rd, Arcadia on Sunday 20 May. Arrival time at the monastery is from 10am for a 10:30am start. Conclusion is around 3pm. Mass is celebrated at 2pm. There will be presentations and periods of meditation with the opportunity of an introduction to Christian Meditation for newcomers. Bring your own picnic lunch. Tea and coffee provided. Registration is on the day. There is no set charge, a donation may be made for the monks. There may be accommodation available at the Monastery Guest House enquiries to Br Terry Cavanagh on 0438 282 318. Other enquiries to Ann Bergman 02 9498 2625 anniebergman@hotmail.com or Ann Lomas 02 9456 4775 atlomas@bigpond.com

The Parramatta Catenians: 24 May

The Parramatta Catenians invite you to celebrate their 200th dinner meeting at a special dinner event with guest speaker, Mr Andrew Scipione, NSW Police Commissioner Emeritus. To be held at Lachlan’s Restaurant, Old Government House, Parramatta Park on 24 May from 6:45pm. Contact Peter 0427 276 443 for more information, RSVP by Friday 11 May.

Taize Retreat and Prayer: 25 – 26 May

Br Ghislain from the Taize Community in France will be visiting Sydney and Bathurst in May. Bathurst – Two-day retreat at St Joseph’s Conference Centre, Perthville (Bathurst), on Friday 25 May – Saturday 26 May. Contact and information: Carmen Ph: (02) 6334 6407 or Email: taizeretreatbathurst@gmail.com

Taize Retreat and Prayer: 27 May

Br Ghislain from the Taize Community in France will be visiting Sydney and Bathurst in May. For young adults: St Mary’s Catholic Church, Miller St, North Sydney – half day prayer/workshop on 27 May 10am-3pm. Contact: Carmen (02) 6334 6407

For more events please go to: http://parracatholic.org/events

Please note, some of these notices have been provided to the Diocese of Parramatta, with the request they be made available to parishes and parishioners. The Diocese of Parramatta makes these notices available for information purposes only and does not expressly endorse any of this material, unless otherwise specified. The Diocese of Parramatta cannot be held responsible for any inaccurate or defamatory content.