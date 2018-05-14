News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Diocese of Parramatta News

Catholic Outlook Survey

Tell Bishop Vincent and the Diocese of Parramatta what you think about CatholicOutlook. All responses are anonymous and confidential. Take the survey here: www.surveymonkey.com/r/catholicoutlook

The Catholic Foundation May Appeal

The Catholic Foundation May Appeal is focusing on Diocesan works of Faith, particularly in support of our seminarians. Your donation supports our growing number of seminarians and the good works they do in the community of feeding the hungry, visiting the housebound and sick and conducting catechises in state schools. Donations can be made via the envelopes or online www.yourcatholicfoundation.org.au. Thank you and God bless.

Volunteers Required

Blacktown Neighbour Aid, a program with CatholicCare, are looking for volunteers to support our clients in the Blacktown area who are over 65 and living in their own home. You may be able to spare a couple of hours once a week or fortnight to take a client out shopping or to a medical appointment or just stop by for a cuppa and a chat. We also require drivers who are able to drive a 12 seater Hiace bus. If this interests you, please contact the Manager, Deb Woolacott on 8843 2541, 0418 114 055 or via email on deb.woolacott@ccss.org.au.

Positions Vacant

Administrative Assistant – CatholicCare, Orchard Hills

Financial Counsellor – Richmond & Blacktown offices

More details at: www.ccss.org.au

Head of Property Development Services – Diocese of Parramatta

More details at: www.parracatholic.org/employment

Ordination to the Diaconate of Christopher del Rosario: 26 May

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, will be the principal celebrant for the Mass of Ordination to the Diaconate of Christopher del Rosario on Saturday 26 May 2018 at 6.30pm. The ordination will take place at St Monica’s Church, Richmond. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Ordination to the Diaconate of Jack Green: 2 June

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, will be the principal celebrant for the Mass of Ordination to the Diaconate of Jack Green on Saturday 2 June 2018 at 6.00pm. The ordination will take place at Sacred Heart Church, Westmead. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Feast of Corpus Christi: 3 June

Santa Sophia Catholic College invites everyone to come celebrate the great feast of Corpus Christi. 3 June at Santa Sophia Catholic College, Schofields. Lunch from 12pm and 2pm Eucharistic Procession with Fr Warren Edwards. RSVP Daryl 0407 406 668 or dcastellino@parra.catholic.edu.au

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 10 June

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 11.30am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Candidacy for Holy Orders: 24 June

Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv will be accepting into Candidacy for Holy Orders of Mr Roderick Pirotta, Mr John Cinya, Mr Roque Dias and Mr Thong Nguyen at St Patrick’s Cathedral on Sunday 24 June at 11am.

Other News

Plenary Council 2020

Pope Francis has approved the Australian Bishops’ decision to hold a Plenary Council in Australia in 2020 and 2021. It is a significant moment for the Church in Australia to make decisions about the future. To prepare the agenda for the Plenary Council, all of God’s people are invited to reflect on the question: “What do you think God is asking of us in Australia at this time?” Find out more about the Plenary Council 2020 at the new website, now online: www.plenarycouncil.catholic.org.au

ACU Short Course on Death and Catholic funerals during July

The ACU Centre for Liturgy is offering a public Short Course “From death to new life: preparing and celebrating Catholic funerals” at Strathfield on 4 Wednesday evenings in July. Experienced priests (including Fr Peter Williams) and funeral directors will discuss how they care for the dead and for those who grieve. There will be an opportunity to prepare a Catholic funeral for yourself or a loved one. Register at: www.acu.edu.au/acu_centre_for_liturgy/short_courses or 02 9701 4751 for more information.

Positions Vacant

Communications & Stakeholder Officer – Catholic Schools NSW

More details at: www.csnsw.catholic.edu.au

Diocesan Director Archdiocese of Sydney/Community Participation Leader – Caritas

More details at: www.caritas.org.au

Casual Housekeeper – Mount St Benedict Centre, Pennant Hills

More details at: Natalie Acton nacton@goodsams.org.au

PROCLAIM 2018: National Conference on Parish Renewal and Evangelisation 12 – 14 July 2018

The Archdiocese of Brisbane, in collaboration with the ACBC’s National Centre for Evangelisation, will host PROCLAIM 2018. This national conference will engage parishes and faith communities in a conversation focusing on five key areas: Leadership, Culture Change, Young People, Belonging and Evangelisation.

During the conference participants can attend keynote presentations, expert panel sessions and discussions facilitated by leaders with ‘on the ground’ experience. Ideally, this will help those participants to contribute to the formulation of some practical strategies to assist your parish or faith community’s own goals in the areas of renewal and evangelisation.

Keynote speakers include Cardinal John Dew (Archdiocese of Wellington, New Zealand), Ron Huntley (Divine Renovation – Canada), Ms Lana Turvey-Collins (Plenary Council 2020 Facilitator), Mons Enrique Fiqaredo SJ (Cambodia) and host of PROCLAIM 2018 Archbishop Mark Coleridge (Archdiocese of Brisbane). To find out more visit www.proclaimconference.com.au and register at our early bird rate.

The Parramatta Catenians: 24 May

The Parramatta Catenians invite you to celebrate their 200th dinner meeting at a special dinner event with guest speaker, Mr Andrew Scipione, NSW Police Commissioner Emeritus. To be held at Lachlan’s Restaurant, Old Government House, Parramatta Park on 24 May from 6:45pm. Contact Peter 0427 276 443 for more information, RSVP by Friday 11 May.

Taize Retreat and Prayer: 25 – 26 May

Br Ghislain from the Taize Community in France will be visiting Sydney and Bathurst in May. Bathurst – Two-day retreat at St Joseph’s Conference Centre, Perthville (Bathurst), on Friday 25 May – Saturday 26 May. Contact and information: Carmen Ph: (02) 6334 6407 or Email: taizeretreatbathurst@gmail.com

Taize Retreat and Prayer: 27 May

Br Ghislain from the Taize Community in France will be visiting Sydney and Bathurst in May. For young adults: St Mary’s Catholic Church, Miller St, North Sydney – half day prayer/workshop on 27 May 10am-3pm. Contact: Carmen (02) 6334 6407

Catalyst for Renewal: 27 May

Catalyst for Renewal – Q & A in the Crypt of St Patrick’s Church, Grosvenor Street, The Rocks, Sunday 27th May 2018, 1.30pm – 3.00pm with Robert Fitzgerald AM. Topic “What are the Implications for the People of God arising from the Royal Commission”. Entry $10 per head or donation. No need to book. For further information: Phone 02 9990 7003 (Message Bank); Email: catalyst-for-renewal@tpg.com.au or website: catalystforrenewal.org.au

Holy Hour for Vocations: 7 June

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth cordially invite YOUTH (age 18-35) to join us for Holy Hour for Vocations on Thursday, 7 June at 7:00 pm. Join us also for the pizza at 8:00pm, Holy Spirit Convent, 120 Capuchin Way, Plumpton. RSVP: Sr Paula by 1st June, e-mail: vocationscsfn@gmail.com mob: 0449 656 406

Australian Catholic Historical Society Lecture: 17 June

Br Dr John Luttrell fms – In search of Cardinal Gilroy. Visit the ACHS website www.australiancatholichistoricalsociety.com.au for more information.

