News & Events Weekly Update

Diocese of Parramatta News

Pentecost Pastoral Letter

A Pentecost Pastoral Letter from Bishop Vincent Long Van Nguyen OFM Conv and the Bishops Commission for the Plenary Council can be found here: www.catholicoutlook.org/pentecost

The Catholic Foundation May Appeal

The Catholic Foundation May Appeal is focusing on Diocesan works of Faith, particularly in support of our seminarians. Your donation supports our growing number of seminarians and the good works they do in the community of feeding the hungry, visiting the housebound and sick and conducting catechises in state schools. Donations can be made via the envelopes or online www.yourcatholicfoundation.org.au. Thank you and God bless.

Positions Vacant

Administrative Assistant – CatholicCare, Orchard Hills

Financial Counsellor – Richmond & Blacktown offices

More details at: www.ccss.org.au

Head of Property Development Services – Diocese of Parramatta

More details at: www.parracatholic.org/employment

Ordination to the Diaconate of Jack Green: 2 June

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, will be the principal celebrant for the Mass of Ordination to the Diaconate of Jack Green on Saturday 2 June 2018 at 6.00pm. The ordination will take place at Sacred Heart Church, Westmead. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Feast of Corpus Christi: 3 June

Santa Sophia Catholic College invites everyone to come celebrate the great feast of Corpus Christi. 3 June at Santa Sophia Catholic College, Schofields. Lunch from 12pm and 2pm Eucharistic Procession with Fr Warren Edwards. RSVP Daryl 0407 406 668 or dcastellino@parra.catholic.edu.au

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 10 June

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 11.30am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Candidacy for Holy Orders: 24 June

Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv will be accepting into Candidacy for Holy Orders of Mr Roderick Pirotta, Mr John Cinya, Mr Roque Dias and Mr Thong Nguyen at St Patrick’s Cathedral on Sunday 24 June at 11am.

Other News

Plenary Council 2020

Pope Francis has approved the Australian Bishops’ decision to hold a Plenary Council in Australia in 2020 and 2021. It is a significant moment for the Church in Australia to make decisions about the future. To prepare the agenda for the Plenary Council, all of God’s people are invited to reflect on the question: “What do you think God is asking of us in Australia at this time?” Find out more about the Plenary Council 2020 at the new website, now online: www.plenarycouncil.catholic.org.au

ACU Short Course on Death and Catholic funerals during July

The ACU Centre for Liturgy is offering a public Short Course “From death to new life: preparing and celebrating Catholic funerals” at Strathfield on 4 Wednesday evenings in July. Experienced priests (including Fr Peter Williams) and funeral directors will discuss how they care for the dead and for those who grieve. There will be an opportunity to prepare a Catholic funeral for yourself or a loved one. Register at: www.acu.edu.au/acu_centre_for_liturgy/short_courses or 02 9701 4751 for more information.

Positions Vacant

Communications & Stakeholder Officer

More details at: www.csnsw.catholic.edu.au

Diocesan Director Archdiocese of Sydney/Community Participation Leader – NSW/Eastern Region

More details at: www.caritas.org.au

Casual Housekeeper – Mount St Benedict Centre, Pennant Hills

More details at: Natalie Acton nacton@goodsams.org.au

Holy Hour for Vocations: 7 June

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth cordially invite YOUTH (age 18-35) to join us for Holy Hour for Vocations on Thursday, 7 June at 7:00 pm. Join us also for the pizza at 8:00pm, Holy Spirit Convent, 120 Capuchin Way, Plumpton. RSVP: Sr Paula by 1st June, e-mail: vocationscsfn@gmail.com mob: 0449 656 406

The Pope Francis Movie: 10 and 16 June

Playing at the Sydney Film Festival this 10 and 16 of June – Pope Francis: A Man of His Word. Wim Wenders’ (Buena Vista Social Club) new documentary is a personal journey with Pope Francis, rather than a traditional biography. Selected for the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. Tickets at: www.sff.org.au

Vocation Retreat: 16 June

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth are offering an individual discernment weekend retreat from 16 June 2018 at 3:00 pm for women (aged 18-35) who want to discern their vocation to religious life. This retreat is a unique one-to-one encounter. It includes prayer times, talks and accompaniment. It is a great opportunity to have a live-in experience with the sisters. Holy Spirit Convent, 120 Capuchin Way, Plumpton. RSVP: Sr Paula via e-mail vocationscsfn@gmail.com or mobile 0449 656 406.

Australian Catholic Historical Society Lecture: 17 June

Br Dr John Luttrell fms – In search of Cardinal Gilroy. Visit the ACHS website www.australiancatholichistoricalsociety.com.au for more information.

Catholic Women Speak: 21 June

On June 21, Catholic women from the Diocese of Parramatta will be given the chance to share their views on the opportunities and barriers to their participation in the Catholic Church at ‘Catholic Women Speak,’ a special consultation session organised by the Council for Australian Catholic Women. RSVP by June 18, 2018 via director.opw@catholic.org.au or Andrea 0487 388 873. Starts from 5.30 pm at Our Lady of Mercy College Parramatta (enter via Ross St).

For more events please go to: http://parracatholic.org/events/

Please note, some of these notices have been provided to the Diocese of Parramatta, with the request they be made available to parishes and parishioners. The Diocese of Parramatta makes these notices available for information purposes only and does not expressly endorse any of this material, unless otherwise specified. The Diocese of Parramatta cannot be held responsible for any inaccurate or defamatory content.