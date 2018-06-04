News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Diocese of Parramatta News

Pentecost Pastoral Letter

A Pentecost Pastoral Letter from Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv and the Bishops Commission for the Plenary Council can be found here: www.catholicoutlook.org/pentecost

Relic of St Anthony of Padua

Parishioners and friends of St Anthony of Padua are invited to join the celebrations commencing with Mass and 9 days of Novena on St Anthony’s Feast day, Wednesday 13 June 2018, culminating in the reception of the Holy Relic on Thursday 21 June and Masses and public veneration of the Relics on Friday 22 June. See St Anthony of Padua Parish, Toongabbie website www.stanthonyschurch.org.au or phone 02 9631 3316 for full details of the celebrations.

Pilgrimage from Prague to Dubrovnik in September-October School Holidays

A three-week pilgrimage – The Shrines and Cathedrals of Central Europe – from Prague to Dubrovnik in the September-October School Holidays will be led by Fr John McSweeney from St John 23rd Parish, Stanhope Gardens. For more information contact Harvest Journeys on 1800 819 156 or info@harvestjourneys.com for more information.

Positions Vacant

Administrative Assistant – CatholicCare, Orchard Hills

Financial Counsellor – Richmond & Blacktown offices

More details at: www.ccss.org.au

Parish Bookkeeper – St John 23rd Parish, Stanhope Gardens

More details at: www.john23rd.com

Head of Property Development Services – Diocese of Parramatta

More details at: www.parracatholic.org/employment

Candidacy for Holy Orders: 24 June

Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv will be accepting into Candidacy for Holy Orders of Mr Roderick Pirotta, Mr John Cinya, Mr Roque Dias and Mr Thong Nguyen at St Patrick’s Cathedral on Sunday 24 June at 11am.

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 8 July

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 11.30am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

The Permanent Diaconate: 8 July

The discernment program for those who are interested in finding out more about this Vocation will be held at St John 23rd Parish, 160 Perfection Avenue, Stanhope Gardens 2768. Come and learn more about vocations to the Diaconate and have a chat with our team members. We are looking for men aged between 35 to 55 and residing in the Diocese of Parramatta. Our discernment program consists of five sessions, with each session dealing with different aspects of the Diaconate. The meetings will commence at 3.00pm until 6.00pm followed by the Parish Mass and Fellowship. The 2018 dates on Sundays: 9 September, 4 November. For further information visit www.parracatholic.org/permanent-diaconate or please contact any of the following deacons: Deacon James – 0425 213 832, Deacon Tan – 0407 270 782, Deacon George – 0408 440 769

Other News

Plenary Council 2020

Pope Francis has approved the Australian Bishops’ decision to hold a Plenary Council in Australia in 2020 and 2021. It is a significant moment for the Church in Australia to make decisions about the future. To prepare the agenda for the Plenary Council, all of God’s people are invited to reflect on the question: “What do you think God is asking of us in Australia at this time?” Find out more about the Plenary Council 2020 at the new website, now online: www.plenarycouncil.catholic.org.au

ACU Short Course on Death and Catholic funerals during July

The ACU Centre for Liturgy is offering a public Short Course “From death to new life: preparing and celebrating Catholic funerals” at Strathfield on 4 Wednesday evenings in July. Experienced priests (including Fr Peter Williams) and funeral directors will discuss how they care for the dead and for those who grieve. There will be an opportunity to prepare a Catholic funeral for yourself or a loved one. Register at: www.acu.edu.au/acu_centre_for_liturgy/short_courses or 02 9701 4751 for more information.

CatholicCare Sydney

Do you know any seniors in your community who could use a little help at home? Our home care services help seniors to enjoy living independently in their own home with comfort and confidence. Call CatholicCare CCareline on 13 18 19 to find out more.

Positions Vacant

Communications & Stakeholder Officer

More details at: www.csnsw.catholic.edu.au

Vocations Officer (part-time) – Diocese of Broken Bay

More details at: recruitment@bbcatholic.org.au or www.dbb.org.au

Casual Housekeeper – Mount St Benedict Centre, Pennant Hills

More details at: Natalie Acton nacton@goodsams.org.au

The Pope Francis Movie: 10 and 16 June

Playing at the Sydney Film Festival this 10 and 16 of June – Pope Francis: A Man of His Word. Wim Wenders’ (Buena Vista Social Club) new documentary is a personal journey with Pope Francis, rather than a traditional biography. Selected for the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. Tickets at: www.sff.org.au

Vocation Retreat: 16 June

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth are offering an individual discernment weekend retreat from 16 June 2018 at 3:00 pm for women (aged 18-35) who want to discern their vocation to religious life. This retreat is a unique one-to-one encounter. It includes prayer times, talks and accompaniment. It is a great opportunity to have a live-in experience with the sisters. Holy Spirit Convent, 120 Capuchin Way, Plumpton. RSVP: Sr Paula via email vocationscsfn@gmail.com or mobile 0449 656 406.

Australian Catholic Historical Society Lecture: 17 June

Br Dr John Luttrell fms – In search of Cardinal Gilroy. Visit the ACHS website www.australiancatholichistoricalsociety.com.au for more information.

Refugee Week: 17-23 June

Jesuit Refugee Services are requesting parishes, community groups and individuals to join in a unique fundraising event – Cook2Connect – during the upcoming Refugee Week, to support asylum seekers and refugees living in the community. The fundraising event will enable JRS to continue and extend the help they now offer to our suffering brothers and sisters. To register, call JRS on (02) 9356 3888 or email Joanna.brooke@jrs.org.au or visit www.jrs.org.au.

Catholic Women Speak: 21 June

On June 21, Catholic women from the Diocese of Parramatta will be given the chance to share their views on the opportunities and barriers to their participation in the Catholic Church at ‘Catholic Women Speak,’ a special consultation session organised by the Council for Australian Catholic Women. RSVP by June 18, 2018 via director.opw@catholic.org.au or Andrea 0487 388 873. Starts from 5.30 pm at Our Lady of Mercy College Parramatta (enter via Ross St).

Holy Hour for Vocations: 5 July

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth cordially invite YOUTH (age 18-35) to join us for Holy Hour for Vocations on Thursday, 5 July at 7:00 pm. Join us also for pizza at 8:00pm, Holy Spirit Convent, 120 Capuchin Way, Plumpton. RSVP: Sr Paula by 1st June, e-mail: vocationscsfn@gmail.com mob: 0449 656 406

Farewell to St John of God Institute of Counselling: 8 July

St John of God Institute of Counselling – 50th year and farewell celebration. All past and present students and families of the course that is held at Holy Cross College Ryde on Tuesday evenings are invited to join us for Mass and Lunch as we celebrate 50 years and the closing of the Course. Sunday 8 July, Mass at Holy Cross College Chapel, 517 Victoria Road, Ryde at 10.30am followed by lunch at Ryde Parramatta Golf Club, 1156 Victoria Road, West Ryde at 12 noon. $60 per person, RSVP to Carol Harding 0408 705 848 or counselling1969@gmail.com

‘Come and See’ Weekend Retreat for Women: 21 July

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth offer weekend retreats for women aged 18-35 who want to discern their vocation to religious life. These retreats offer a one-to-one encounter and include prayer time, talks and accompaniment. Bring only a holy Bible and a smile! 21 July from 2:30pm at Holy Spirit Convent, 120 Capuchin Way, Plumpton. For more information contact Sr Paula tel 0449 656 406, vocationscsfn@gmail.com

