News & Events Weekly Update

Pentecost Pastoral Letter

A Pentecost Pastoral Letter from Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv and the Bishops Commission for the Plenary Council can be found here: www.catholicoutlook.org/pentecost

Relic of St Anthony of Padua

Parishioners and friends of St Anthony of Padua are invited to join the celebrations commencing with Mass and 9 days of Novena on St Anthony’s Feast day, Wednesday 13 June 2018, culminating in the reception of the Holy Relic on Thursday 21 June and Masses and public veneration of the Relics on Friday 22 June. See St Anthony of Padua Parish, Toongabbie website www.stanthonyschurch.org.au or phone 02 9631 3316 for full details of the celebrations.

Peter’s Pence Collection

The Peter’s Pence Collection is traditionally taken up throughout Catholic parishes around the world either on 29 June, the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, or on the Sunday closest to this Solemnity. This collection helps provide the Holy Father with funds for emergency assistance to those in need. The proceeds enable Pope Francis to assist the most disadvantaged in emergency situations including victims of war, oppression, and disasters. Thank you for your generosity.

ACYMC 2018

Early-bird registration for the Australian Catholic Youth Ministry Convention hosted by the Diocese of Parramatta on behalf of the Australian Catholic Bishops is now open at www.acymc.org.au. The event will host up to 500 adult delegates who are engaged in ministry with young people in parishes, schools, agencies and ministries of the Catholic Church. Rooty Hill RSL, September 21-23.

Contact James Camden, Director, Catholic Youth Parramatta for more information (02) 8838 3428 or james.camden@parracatholic.org

Pilgrimage from Prague to Dubrovnik in September-October School Holidays

A three-week pilgrimage – The Shrines and Cathedrals of Central Europe – from Prague to Dubrovnik in the September-October School Holidays will be led by Fr John McSweeney from St John 23rd Parish, Stanhope Gardens. For more information contact Harvest Journeys on 1800 819 156 or info@harvestjourneys.com for more information.

Positions Vacant

Administrative Assistant – CatholicCare, Orchard Hills

Financial Counsellor – Richmond & Blacktown offices

More details at: www.ccss.org.au

Head of Property Development Services – Diocese of Parramatta

More details at: www.parracatholic.org/employment

Candidacy for Holy Orders: 24 June

Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv will be accepting into Candidacy for Holy Orders of Mr Roderick Pirotta, Mr John Cinya, Mr Roque Dias and Mr Thong Nguyen at St Patrick’s Cathedral on Sunday 24 June at 11am.

At The Well: 29 June

Young women are invited to an informal and intimate gathering to encourage dialogue on topics such faith, love, career and life. Guests include Sr Rosie Drum, Malia Lolesio and Joy Adan. Friday 29 June from 7pm at 1-5 Marion Street, Blacktown. $5 entry. Tickets are limited and registrations required at parracatholic.org/the-well. Contact Qwayne, Local Engagement Leader, Catholic Youth Parramatta for more information on 02 8838 3481 or qwayne.guevara@parracatholic.org

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 8 July

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 11.30am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

The Permanent Diaconate: 8 July

The discernment program for those who are interested in finding out more about this Vocation will be held at St John 23rd Parish, 160 Perfection Avenue, Stanhope Gardens 2768. Come and learn more about vocations to the Diaconate and have a chat with our team members. We are looking for men aged between 35 to 55 and residing in the Diocese of Parramatta. Our discernment program consists of five sessions, with each session dealing with different aspects of the Diaconate. The meetings will commence at 3.00pm until 6.00pm followed by the Parish Mass and Fellowship. The 2018 dates on Sundays: 9 September, 4 November. For further information visit www.parracatholic.org/permanent-diaconate or please contact any of the following deacons: Deacon James – 0425 213 832, Deacon Tan – 0407 270 782, Deacon George – 0408 440 769

Faith in Marriage Seminar: 3 August

All are welcome to attend the 2018 ‘Faith in Marriage’ Seminar address is entitled ‘Marriage & Men in Contemporary Society’ and will be given by Robert Falzon co-founder of menALIVE. All parishioners are warmly welcome to attend this free event on Friday 3 August at 7.30pm at the Institute for Mission, 1-5 Marion St, Blacktown. Please RSVP to lmf@parracatholic.org or phone 02 8838 3460.

Plenary Council 2020

Pope Francis has approved the Australian Bishops’ decision to hold a Plenary Council in Australia in 2020 and 2021. It is a significant moment for the Church in Australia to make decisions about the future. To prepare the agenda for the Plenary Council, all of God’s people are invited to reflect on the question: “What do you think God is asking of us in Australia at this time?” Find out more about the Plenary Council 2020 at the new website, now online: www.plenarycouncil.catholic.org.au

ACU Short Course on Death and Catholic funerals during July

The ACU Centre for Liturgy is offering a public Short Course “From death to new life: preparing and celebrating Catholic funerals” at Strathfield on 4 Wednesday evenings in July. Experienced priests (including Fr Peter Williams) and funeral directors will discuss how they care for the dead and for those who grieve. There will be an opportunity to prepare a Catholic funeral for yourself or a loved one. Register at: www.acu.edu.au/acu_centre_for_liturgy/short_courses or 02 9701 4751 for more information.

CatholicCare Sydney

Do you know any seniors in your community who could use a little help at home? Our home care services help seniors to enjoy living independently in their own home with comfort and confidence. Call CatholicCare CCareline on 13 18 19 to find out more.

Positions Vacant

Communications & Stakeholder Officer

More details at: www.csnsw.catholic.edu.au

Vocations Officer (part-time) – Diocese of Broken Bay

More details at: recruitment@bbcatholic.org.au or www.dbb.org.au

Refugee Week: 17-23 June

Jesuit Refugee Services are requesting parishes, community groups and individuals to join in a unique fundraising event – Cook2Connect – during the upcoming Refugee Week, to support asylum seekers and refugees living in the community. The fundraising event will enable JRS to continue and extend the help they now offer to our suffering brothers and sisters. To register, call JRS on (02) 9356 3888 or email Joanna.brooke@jrs.org.au or visit www.jrs.org.au.

Catholic Women Speak: 21 June

On June 21, Catholic women from the Diocese of Parramatta will be given the chance to share their views on the opportunities and barriers to their participation in the Catholic Church at ‘Catholic Women Speak,’ a special consultation session organised by the Council for Australian Catholic Women. RSVP by June 18, 2018 via director.opw@catholic.org.au or Andrea 0487 388 873. Starts from 5.30 pm at Our Lady of Mercy College Parramatta (enter via Ross St).

Mount St Benedict Centre: 29 June

The Labyrinth is an ancient way or path of pilgrimage leading to a deeper understanding of the continuing call of our Creator God into the transforming, all embracing presence of transcendent light and love. In this one-day workshop we invite you to experience the meditative walking of the Labyrinth itself and the peace, healing and wholeness it can bring you. 29 June 10.00am-3.00pm with facilitator Ralph Kershler. Cost: $30 Morning Tea provided, BYO Lunch. Reserve your place by email mtstbenedict@goodsams.org.au or phone 02 8752 5390

Holy Hour for Vocations: 5 July

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth cordially invite YOUTH (age 18-35) to join us for Holy Hour for Vocations on Thursday, 5 July at 7:00 pm. Join us also for pizza at 8:00pm, Holy Spirit Convent, 120 Capuchin Way, Plumpton. RSVP: Sr Paula by 1st June, e-mail: vocationscsfn@gmail.com mob: 0449 656 406

Farewell to St John of God Institute of Counselling: 8 July

St John of God Institute of Counselling – 50th year and farewell celebration. All past and present students and families of the course that is held at Holy Cross College Ryde on Tuesday evenings are invited to join us for Mass and Lunch as we celebrate 50 years and the closing of the Course. Sunday 8 July, Mass at Holy Cross College Chapel, 517 Victoria Road, Ryde at 10.30am followed by lunch at Ryde Parramatta Golf Club, 1156 Victoria Road, West Ryde at 12 noon. $60 per person, RSVP to Carol Harding 0408 705 848 or counselling1969@gmail.com

Australian Catholic Historical Society Lecture: 15 July

Emeritus Professor Desmond Cahill OAM – Humanae vitae: The beginning of the end of Tridentine Clericalism? Visit the ACHS website www.australiancatholichistoricalsociety.com.au for more information.

Sydney World Youth Day Mass: 20 July

July 20 2018 will mark 10 years since the Archdiocese of Sydney hosted World Youth Day 2008. To this day, WYD08 remains one of the most powerful demonstrations of faith our country has seen, welcoming Pope Benedict XVI and 500,000 pilgrims from around the world to our city. To celebrate the 10th anniversary, Catholics from across Sydney are invited to join Archbishop Anthony Fisher for a special Mass followed by food and cultural performances plus the announcement of a number of new initiatives for youth ministry.

Co-hosted by Sydney Catholic Youth, the event will also include the launch of Archbishop Fisher’s new book for young people My Dear Young Friend: Forty letters on youth, faith and future. Friday July 20 for 5:30pm Mass followed by WYD08 event at 7:00pm at St Mary’s Cathedral, Sydney. WYD08 event at St Mary’s Cathedral College Hall. All welcome

‘Come and See’ Weekend Retreat for Women: 21 July

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth offer weekend retreats for women aged 18-35 who want to discern their vocation to religious life. These retreats offer a one-to-one encounter and include prayer time, talks and accompaniment. Bring only a holy Bible and a smile! 21 July from 2:30pm at Holy Spirit Convent, 120 Capuchin Way, Plumpton. For more information contact Sr Paula tel 0449 656 406, vocationscsfn@gmail.com

