News & Events Weekly Update

Peter’s Pence Collection

The Peter’s Pence Collection is traditionally taken up throughout Catholic parishes around the world either on 29 June, the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, or on the Sunday closest to this Solemnity. This collection helps provide the Holy Father with funds for emergency assistance to those in need. The proceeds enable Pope Francis to assist the most disadvantaged in emergency situations including victims of war, oppression, and disasters. Thank you for your generosity.

Liturgical Ministry Formation Courses

The Office For Worship is taking enrolments for its Liturgical Ministry Formation Courses for those who are interested in being Readers, Extraordinary Ministers of Communion, Bringing Communion to the Sick and Dying. To be held at the Institute For Mission at 1-5 Marion St, Blacktown. Enrolments close 9 August. NOTE: Introduction Session on 16 August is compulsory.

Please see your Parish office for a form or for more information contact ivergano@parra.catholic.org.au or 02 8838 3456 or parracatholic.org/office-for-worship/

ACYMC 2018

Early-bird registration for the Australian Catholic Youth Ministry Convention hosted by the Diocese of Parramatta on behalf of the Australian Catholic Bishops is now open at www.acymc.org.au. The event will host up to 500 adult delegates who are engaged in ministry with young people in parishes, schools, agencies and ministries of the Catholic Church. Rooty Hill RSL, September 21-23. Contact James Camden, Director, Catholic Youth Parramatta for more information (02) 8838 3428 or james.camden@parracatholic.org

Pilgrimage from Prague to Dubrovnik in September-October School Holidays

A three-week pilgrimage – The Shrines and Cathedrals of Central Europe – from Prague to Dubrovnik in the September-October School Holidays will be led by Fr John McSweeney from St John 23rd Parish, Stanhope Gardens. For more information contact Harvest Journeys on 1800 819 156 or info@harvestjourneys.com for more information.

LIFTED RETREAT 2018 “Complete Joy”: 6-8 July

Young adults of our diocese are invited to join us in this Year of Youth open new horizons in our hearts for spreading joy. Take some time away from the busyness of everyday life to be with the Source of all joy: Jesus! Get ready for a weekend of new friendships, great food, solid talks and times of quiet and prayer. For 18-35 year-olds, $95 per person. Register at parracatholic.org/cyp-lifted-retreat

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 8 July

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 11.30am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

The Permanent Diaconate: 8 July

The discernment program for those who are interested in finding out more about this Vocation will be held at St John 23rd Parish, 160 Perfection Avenue, Stanhope Gardens 2768. Come and learn more about vocations to the Diaconate and have a chat with our team members. We are looking for men aged between 35 to 55 and residing in the Diocese of Parramatta. Our discernment program consists of five sessions, with each session dealing with different aspects of the Diaconate. The meetings will commence at 3.00pm until 6.00pm followed by the Parish Mass and Fellowship. The 2018 dates on Sundays: 9 September, 4 November. For further information visit www.parracatholic.org/permanent-diaconate or please contact any of the following deacons: Deacon James – 0425 213 832, Deacon Tan – 0407 270 782, Deacon George – 0408 440 769

Faith in Marriage Seminar: 3 August

All are welcome to attend the 2018 ‘Faith in Marriage’ Seminar address is entitled ‘Marriage & Men in Contemporary Society’ and will be given by Robert Falzon co-founder of menALIVE. All parishioners are warmly welcome to attend this free event on Friday 3 August at 7.30pm at the Institute for Mission, 1-5 Marion St, Blacktown. Please RSVP to lmf@parracatholic.org or phone 02 8838 3460.

Office for Worship Formation Day: 11 August

The Office For Worship is offering a Ministry of Communion to the Sick and Dying Ongoing Formation Day on Saturday 11 August, 9.30am – 2.00pm (Morning Tea and lunch provided) at the Institute For Mission, 1-5 Marion St, Blacktown. RSVP by 6 of August, 2018. For more information or to register contact ingrid.vergano@parracatholic.org 02 8838 3456.

St Philomena Association Holy Masses: 11 August

St John Vianney was very devoted to St Philomena. Pope Gregory XVI called her “the great wonder worker”. Mass at midday with Confession from 11.30am: St John Vianney’s Church, 17 Cameron St, Doonside. A short walk north from Doonside station, the one past Blacktown. Please bring a snack to share. Elizabeth tel or text 0423 15 44 63, epeoples9@gmail.com Facebook: Libby Peoples (events)

Holy Spirit Seminary Open Day: 19 August

“Come and See Day” at Holy Spirit Seminary, Harris Park on 19 August 2018 is a whole-day event, inspired by Our Lord’s invitation to the two disciples of John the Baptist to “Come and see”, found in the Gospel of John. Open Day provides single men open to a priestly vocation with the opportunity to experience seminary life, beginning with Holy Mass at St Oliver’s Parish Church at 10 am, followed by talks, a tour, Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and dinner with Bishop Vincent. RSVP essential. Please contact Fr John Paul Escarlan via johnpaul.escarlan@parracatholic.org or 0420 310 771

Plenary Council 2020

Pope Francis has approved the Australian Bishops’ decision to hold a Plenary Council in Australia in 2020 and 2021. It is a significant moment for the Church in Australia to make decisions about the future. To prepare the agenda for the Plenary Council, all of God’s people are invited to reflect on the question: “What do you think God is asking of us in Australia at this time?” Find out more about the Plenary Council 2020 at the new website, now online: www.plenarycouncil.catholic.org.au

CatholicCare Sydney

Do you know any seniors in your community who could use a little help at home? Our home care services help seniors to enjoy living independently in their own home with comfort and confidence. Call CatholicCare CCareline on 13 18 19 to find out more.

Volunteer Bus Driver

We are seeking a volunteer bus driver for St Hedwig Village aged care facility in Blacktown. Our regular bus outings are usually 1 or 2 days per month. The person must have an excellent driving record and hold a current LR (light rigid) or equivalent licence. Bus details: 18-seater Toyota coaster, automatic with hydraulic lift at rear for wheelchairs. For further information please contact the Manager on 8822 9903 or admin@sthedwigvillage.com

New Name for Sisters of Charity Outreach

After 28 years, Sisters of Charity Outreach is now known as Open Support.

Open Support will continue to provide a range of programs with a focus on reducing social isolation, reducing the impact of domestic violence and enabling greater access to health care services. The mission and ethics of the Sisters of Charity continues to motivate and inspire us. Open Support remains under the Stewardship of Mary Aikenhead Ministries. If you have any questions about Open Support, please call 02 8382 6430 or email volunteer@opensupport.org.au for an information pack.

Holy Hour for Vocations: 5 July

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth cordially invite YOUTH (age 18-35) to join us for Holy Hour for Vocations on Thursday, 5 July at 7:00 pm. Join us also for pizza at 8:00pm, Holy Spirit Convent, 120 Capuchin Way, Plumpton. RSVP: Sr Paula by 1st June, e-mail: vocationscsfn@gmail.com mob: 0449 656 406

Sea Sunday: 8 July

Sea Sunday takes place on 8 July 2018, when the Church prays for all those who live and work at sea. The Apostleship of the Sea, the official maritime welfare agency of the Catholic Church, provides practical and spiritual support to seafarers visiting our ports and is dependent on voluntary donations. For more information about its work and how to donate, visit www.aos-australia.org

Farewell to St John of God Institute of Counselling: 8 July

St John of God Institute of Counselling – 50th year and farewell celebration. All past and present students and families of the course that is held at Holy Cross College Ryde on Tuesday evenings are invited to join us for Mass and Lunch as we celebrate 50 years and the closing of the Course. Sunday 8 July, Mass at Holy Cross College Chapel, 517 Victoria Road, Ryde at 10.30am followed by lunch at Ryde Parramatta Golf Club, 1156 Victoria Road, West Ryde at 12 noon. $60 per person, RSVP to Carol Harding 0408 705 848 or counselling1969@gmail.com

Australian Catholic Historical Society Lecture: 15 July

Emeritus Professor Desmond Cahill OAM – Humanae vitae: The beginning of the end of Tridentine Clericalism? Visit the ACHS website www.australiancatholichistoricalsociety.com.au for more information.

Sydney World Youth Day Mass: 20 July

July 20 2018 will mark 10 years since the Archdiocese of Sydney hosted World Youth Day 2008. To this day, WYD08 remains one of the most powerful demonstrations of faith our country has seen, welcoming Pope Benedict XVI and 500,000 pilgrims from around the world to our city. To celebrate the 10th anniversary, Catholics from across Sydney are invited to join Archbishop Anthony Fisher for a special Mass followed by food and cultural performances plus the announcement of a number of new initiatives for youth ministry. Co-hosted by Sydney Catholic Youth, the event will also include the launch of Archbishop Fisher’s new book for young people My Dear Young Friend: Forty letters on youth, faith and future. Friday July 20 for 5:30pm Mass followed by WYD08 event at 7:00pm at St Mary’s Cathedral, Sydney. WYD08 event at St Mary’s Cathedral College Hall. All welcome.

‘Come and See’ Weekend Retreat for Women: 21 July

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth offer weekend retreats for women aged 18-35 who want to discern their vocation to religious life. These retreats offer a one-to-one encounter and include prayer time, talks and accompaniment. Bring only a holy Bible and a smile! 21 July from 2:30pm at Holy Spirit Convent, 120 Capuchin Way, Plumpton. For more information contact Sr Paula tel 0449 656 406, vocationscsfn@gmail.com

Healing After Abortion Retreat: 10-12 August

Rachel’s Vineyard Ministries, Sydney offers regular healing retreats for those who have experienced an abortion. The retreat offers a sanctuary in which to renew, rebuild and redeem hearts broken by abortion in a safe, supportive, confidential and non-judgmental environment. Information and a brochure can found at: www.rachelsvineyard.org.au or call us on our confidential voicemail number 0400 092 555 or email info@rachelsvineyard.org.au.

