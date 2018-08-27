News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Diocese of Parramatta News

Plenary 2020 Information and Training

Learn about the Australian Catholic Bishops Plenary Council’s impact on you. Receive support to share the Plenary invitation with parish, friends and family.

20 September, 7pm-9.30pm, Parramatta Cathedral Hall

29 September, 10am-12.30pm, St Thomas Aquinas Springwood School Hall (168 Hawkesbury Rd)

29 September, 2pm-4.30pm, Emu Plains School Hall (17 Troy Street)

RSVP: marisa.vanderhout@parracatholic.org / 8838 3460 with date, time and parish/agency.

Natural Fertility Services

“My husband and I opted for Natural Family Planning (NFP) after our first baby, we’d struggled with other means of fertility management prior to this. Since then, we’ve been shocked by just one thing, hardly anyone knows about it! Our educator has patiently guided us in learning, implementing and having confidence in ourselves. Best of all, NFP goes hand-in-hand with faith, as God’s handiwork is on vibrant display in the human body. Beyond its practical benefits, NFP has revealed to us the astounding mechanisms that God has set in motion in our bodies to create life. NFP is family planning God’s way”. A couple in their 40’s with two children.

To learn more about Natural Family Planning in the Diocese of Parramatta contact 02 8838 3460 or nfs@parracatholic.org or catherine.bourne@parracatholic.org and www.parralmf.org.au/nfs

Save the Date – Seminar for Couples Hoping to Conceive

Date: 11 November 2018. Waiting for Gabriel is an information afternoon. You’ll hear testimonies and learn about natural options which assist fertility. For more information contact Natural Fertility Services, Diocese of Parramatta catherine.bourne@parracatholic.org 0400 427 605

Lawn and Garden Services: Help CatholicCare to Help Disabled Workers

CatholicCare Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains (CatholicCare) is the diocesan social services organisation. Our Mamre Garden Services employed disabled people in a lawn and garden service lawns for both residential and commercial clients. The team of workers is supervised by our Garden Crew Supervisor. Each job is quoted separately and you will not be disappointed with the quality of the work. If you’re interested in having your lawns and/or gardens serviced by CatholicCare or would like more information, please contact 02 8843 2500 or visit our website www.ccss.org.au

RCIA: How it can grow your Parish’s Faith Life

Wednesday 12 September – Part 1

Wednesday 19 September – Part 2

To be held at the IFM, 1-5 Marion St Blacktown from 7.00–9.00. To register contact the Office For Worship: ingrid.vergano@parracatholic.org or 02 8838 3456.

Liturgy Conference 2018

Date: 10 November 2018. Keynote Speaker: Fr Peter Williams Vicar General from the Diocese of Parramatta. Tickets are now on sale. For tickets and a full list of workshops go to parracatholic.org/liturgyconference2018. Cost $30 – includes lunch.

Bishop’s Annual Appeal for Retired and Sick Priests: 2 September

There will be a special collection for the Clergy Support Foundation of the Diocese – on Father’s Day. Your donation helps them cover healthcare costs and expenses associated with everyday living, supplementing the pension that some receive. Please give generously this Father’s Day Appeal. Donations of $2 or more are tax deductible. Donations can be made here: https://parracatholic.org/csf/

Children’s Liturgy Workshop: 5 September

This workshop will be held at the IFM, 1-5 Marion St, Blacktown from 7.30-9pm. To register contact the Office For Worship: ingrid.vergano@parracatholic.org or 028838 3456. This is an important evening for all those assisting with Children’s Liturgy in their Parish.

Walking with Refugees: 8 September

Walking with refugees and people seeking protection: the Diocesan journey continues with a celebration lunch on 8 September from 11:45-2:30pm. To be held at Patrician Brothers, Blacktown. Come together to hear stories and share our stories and successes, learn about what’s happening right now for refugees and people seeking protection and explore what we can do together over the next 12 months. For more information call the Social Justice Office on 02 8838 3458 or visit: https://bit.ly/2nCTrWA. The House of Welcome Asylum Seeker Social Enterprise are catering for this event Payment $25 Cash on the day as a donation and to cover cost to House of Welcome.

The Permanent Diaconate: 9 September

The discernment program for those who are interested in finding out more about this Vocation will be held at St John 23rd Parish, 160 Perfection Avenue, Stanhope Gardens 2768. Come and learn more about vocations to the Diaconate and have a chat with our team members. We are looking for men aged between 35 to 55 and residing in the Diocese of Parramatta. Our discernment program consists of five sessions, with each session dealing with different aspects of the Diaconate. The meetings will commence at 3.00pm until 6.00pm followed by the Parish Mass and Fellowship. The 2018 dates on Sundays: 4 November. For further information visit www.parracatholic.org/permanent-diaconate or please contact any of the following deacons: Deacon James – 0425 213 832, Deacon Tan – 0407 270 782, Deacon George – 0408 440 769

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 9 September

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 12.30pm at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Other News

St Vincent de Paul DROUGHT APPEAL

Help support struggling rural communities facing tough drought conditions. Help individuals and communities across NSW in three ways:

– Provide immediate relief through food assistance and other household bill payments

– Fund the delivery of water and animal feed by partner organisations

– Organise social events for rural communities to come together and find support

Donations can be made by calling 13 18 12, www.vinnies.org.au/drought or at any local Vinnies Shop.

Kimberley Catholic Volunteer Service

Volunteers wanted – Finance Officer and Property Manager. The Diocese of Broome, Western Australia requires volunteers to assist with the work of the local Church in the Kimberley. There are various important voluntary tasks: administration, building maintenance, gardening, shop staffing, cooking, cleaning etc. Placements are preferred for a period of six months. We are currently seeking volunteers for several parishes including Broome, Balgo, Kalumburu and Bidyadanga. For further details on how to be a part of this unique experience, and an application form, please contact Anneliese Rohr via 08 9192 1060 and volunteers@broomediocese.org or visit Web: www.broomediocese.org.

Grief to Grace – Healing the Wounds of Abuse

This is a spiritual retreat for anyone who has suffered degradation or violation through physical, emotional, sexual or spiritual abuse. The retreat will be held May 26 – 31 2019. To request an application contact Anne by emailing info@grieftograceaus.org.au or phone 0478599241. For more information visit www.grieftograce.org

Holy Hour for Vocations: 6 September

Families and youth (aged 18-35) are invited to join the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth for a Holy Hour of Prayer for Vocations from 7.00pm-8.00pm followed by a pizza supper. The Good Shepherd Church, 130-136 Hyatts Road, Plumpton. RSVP to Sr Paula on 0449 656 406, vocationscsfn@gmail.com

Catalyst for Renewal: 7 September

Catalyst for Renewal Dinner – 7 September at 7.30pm, Villa Maria Parish Hall, Corner Mary St & Gladesville Rd, Hunters Hill. Speaker: John Allen. Topic: “Pope Francis and His Critics” – A Vatican Insiders View. Tickets $60 ph. Reservations essential. For bookings, Phone 02 9990 7003 (Messagebank), Email: catalyst-for-renewal@tpg.com.au

Bethlehem College 100th Anniversary Luncheon: 8 September

All former students and staff of Bethlehem College, Ashfield, are warmly invited to attend the 100th Anniversary celebratory luncheon to be held at Sydney City Tattersalls Club, 194-204 Pitt Street, Sydney from midday on 8 September. For more information, please visit www.bethlehemcollege.nsw.edu.au or contact bethlehemexstudents@gmail.com or 0409 986 740 or 0414 841 395.

Benedict’s Tools for Peace: 8 September

This day of reflection will immerse you in the ancient wisdom of the Rule of St Benedict, who in his “little rule for beginners” provides practical tools for living a life of peace with oneself and the world. We invite you to come and explore Benedict’s way to peace in a day of prayer and reflection. 8 September, 10am-3pm. Gold Coin Donation, Morning Tea provided, BYO Lunch. RSVP via mtstbenedict@goodsams.org.au or 02 8752 5390.

Catalyst for Renewal: 9 September

Catalyst for Renewal and The Grail are hosting the Rosemary Goldie Lecture with John Allen on 9 September from 2pm to 4pm at the Verebrugghen Hall at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music, Macquarie Street, Sydney. Topic: “Pope Francis’ Efforts for Reform and Implications for the Australian Church preparing for its Plenary Council. Tickets $30ph. Bookings through TryBooking https://www.trybooking.com/VZHF, by phone 02 9990 7003 (Messagebank), email catalyst-for-renewal@tpg.com.au

Dad’s Support Group: 11 September

D.A.D.S MyTime Group is a group aiming to connect fathers and other male carers of children with a disability, developmental delay, ASD or a chronic illness to a support network of other fathers, helping the whole family. This is a free, government funded service. 7pm – 9pm at St Margaret Mary’s Parish Centre, 5 Chetwynd Rd, Merrylands. Call 0438 878 355 for more information or visit playgroupnsw.org.au or mytime.net.au. Tea & Coffee provided.

Jesuit Mission Indian Bazaar: 15 September

Everyone is welcome on Sat 15th September at St Ignatius’ College, Riverview for the “Indian Bazaar”. Come to the fundraiser which supports work for the Jesuit Mission. It is a fabulous day catering to young and old, (worth the drive to Lane Cove!). For more information, to order ride tickets, take away Curries, or other food go to www.jesuitmission.org.au/indian-bazaar/

Faith Formation Retreat: 15 September

His Eminence Cardinal Mafi will lead the Faith Formation Retreat as hosted by Jesus Light of The World Communities on 15 September from 9am – 5pm at St Joseph’s Parish Hall, Walz St, Rockdale, NSW. BYO Lunch, coffee and tea provided. Registration fee: $30 per person and booking is essential. Call Helen for more information 0488 037 631.

Healing Mass: 16 September

His Eminence Cardinal Mafi will lead the Healing Mass as hosted by Jesus Light of The World Communities on 16 September from 1.30pm – 5. Pm at St Joseph’s Church, Walz St, Rockdale, NSW. Call Helen for more information 0488 037 631.

