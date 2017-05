The Nigerian Igbo Catholic Community celebrated Mother’s Day on 14 May 2017 in the Diocese of Parramatta. Watch their celebrations below or click here.

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community will celebrate the next Nigerian Mass in Igbo on 11 June at 11.30am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. All are welcome.

For more information please contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472 or stellanwosu@msn.com.