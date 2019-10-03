Oakhill on a Mission to Make a Difference

Students and staff from Oakhill College have recently raised approximately $50,000 to help support our twin De La Salle schools in Pakistan and Papua New Guinea.

Mission Action Week, held during September each year, raises much needed funds for the Lasallian Mission around the world. The Lasallian Mission Council allocates money to projects in schools that are less fortunate, working to make a sustainable difference for children, youth and their communities.

Projects nominated in 2019, include:

The construction of a basketball court, computer lab upgrade and construction of a boundary wall for security at St Alban’s Academy, a Lasallian school in Multan, Pakistan;

The provision of funds for a Breakfast Program that has been established at De La Salle Technical School in Hohola, Papua New Guinea

Various fundraising events are held throughout the year at Oakhill College, with the highlight being Mission Action Day (MAD) on Wednesday 4th September. Director of Mission Chris Goodman says that Mission Action Day is a very special time for the Oakhill community: “this day gives us the opportunity to come together in solidarity as a College, to support our brothers and sisters in need, while raising awareness within our school community.”

The special day began with a whole-school liturgy before students enjoyed a ‘Walk on the Wild Side’ themed carnival atmosphere. The program of events included best costume prizes, game of chance competitions, dunk the teacher, food trucks, music, rides and more.

At the conclusion of the carnival, students had the opportunity to hear from special guest and former Oakhill College student Rhys Jack on the topic of this year’s theme ‘Walk the talk’. Rhys gave a heartfelt recount of his journey and the challenges he has faced along the way. He spoke about the importance of taking on opportunities by following your heart down a new path when things don’t go to plan and the subsequent rewards this can bring. Rhys encouraged the students to embrace change, trust in their choices and “walk the talk” as this can change your friends, your school, your community and your world for the better.

Principal, Br Steve Hogan, says Mission Action Week is a celebration of our rich heritage and what we stand for as a De La Salle School: “At Oakhill we have a tradition of Christian and Lasallian wisdom to guide us how to live and conduct our lives. Like St John Baptist de La Salle, who committed himself to provide a Christian and human education to young people, and especially to the poor and marginalised, we too must support our sisters and brothers in need.”

Established in 1936, Oakhill College is a leading independent Catholic school for boys from Years 7-12 and girls from Years 11-12. The College provides a holistic education in the Lasallian tradition. It is focused on values, to provide students with the opportunity to develop confidence and skills that will serve them will throughout their lives.

With thanks to Oakhill College.