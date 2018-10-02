Oakhill Students Raise Money for Mission

Students and staff from Oakhill College have recently raised $40,000 to help support our twin De La Salle schools in Pakistan and Papua New Guinea.

Mission Action Week, held during September each year, raises much needed funds for the Lasallian Foundation, a charitable organisation set up by the De La Salle Brothers. The Foundation allocates the money to projects in schools that are less fortunate.

Projects nominated in 2018, include:

the provision of additional toilet and library facilities, desks and playground materials at Alban’s Academy, Multan, Pakistan;

the provision of funds for a Breakfast Program that has been established in La Salle Technical College, Port Moresby

Various events were held at the College, with the highlight being Mission Action Day (MAD DAY). This day involves the whole school coming together united, with emphasis being placed on our core values of respect, diversity, inclusiveness and justice.

Gathering in the Centenary Sports Centre for a prayer service, students were fortunate to hear from Aidan Boyd (class of 2017). Aiden spent the last six months in the Philippines as a volunteer, and gave an insightful speech about his personal commitment, work and experiences.

Guest speaker, Deng Adut, 2017 NSW Australian of the Year, spoke about his life as a child soldier in the Sudanese civil war and his journey as a refugee and asylum seeker to becoming a lawyer in Australia. Students were given the chance to ask questions and to share their responses to the speakers’ stories. Deng was both confronting and encouraging, positive, hopeful and challenging with a message for everyone.

Principal, Br Steve Hogan, says Mission Action Week is a celebration of our rich heritage and what we stand for as a de La Salle School: “At Oakhill we have a tradition of Christian and Lasallian wisdom to guide us how to live and conduct our lives. Like St John Baptist de La Salle, who committed himself to provide a Christian and human education to young people, and especially to the poor and marginalised, we too must support our sisters and brothers in need.”

Director of Mission Chris Goodman says that Mission Action Week is a very special time for the Oakhill community: “The students were very engaged with the prayer service and both guest speakers on the day. The passion they bring to service and faith is awe-inspiring and their desire to help those in need is clearly evident.”

Established in 1936, Oakhill College is a leading independent Catholic school for boys from Years 7-12 and girls from Years 11-12. The College provides a holistic education in the Lasallian tradition. It is focused on values, to provide students with the opportunity to develop confidence and skills that will serve them will throughout their lives.

With thanks to Oakhill College.