OLMC Parramatta HSC Class of 2017 Exemplifies Mercy Excellence

In the Year of Excellence at OLMC Parramatta, the Class of 2017 has achieved fantastic results in the HSC, truly embracing the College’s philosophy to expand beyond what we know we can be.

• 76th school in NSW in Sydney Morning Herald’s top 100 schools list

• Top ATAR of 99.90

• First in State in Modern History

• 8th highest ranked Catholic Independent Girls’ school in NSW in SMH top 100 schools list

• 45% of the cohort achieved in the top band and 85% of the cohort achieved in the top two bands

• Two OLMC students named on the All Rounders Achievers List for attaining marks of 90 and above in at least 10 units

• 151 mentions on the Distinguished Achievers List. There were 61 individual students who appeared on the Distinguished Achievers List.

Principal Stephen Walsh said that the OLMC community is very proud that, as a non-selective school, the College ranked in the top 100 and climbed more than 20 places since last year: “At OLMC the growth mindset is central to all learning and this is undeniably reflected in this great result.”

The College was delighted to learn that Mercy Girl Yamema Esber came First in the State in Modern History and achieved an ATAR of 99.90. Yamema is humbled by this outstanding result: “My achievements, together with those of my fellow Mercy Girls, would not have been possible without the hard work, encouragement and dedication of our teachers. I am truly blessed to have had access to the academic opportunities provided by OLMC, as well as the ongoing support of my peers, without which our collective achievements would not have been possible.”

Principal Stephen Walsh says learning at OLMC is characterised by high expectations and a growth mindset: “Students embrace challenge as essential to learning. These characteristics have been embraced by the 2017 cohort and their outstanding results in the HSC reflect the growth these young women have made over six years at OLMC.”

Established in 1889, OLMC Parramatta is a leading independent Catholic girls’ school which provides contemporary learning and academic excellence in the rich Mercy tradition.

