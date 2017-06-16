June 16 marks the one year anniversary of the installation of Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv as the fourth bishop of the Diocese of Parramatta.

The then-Diocesan Administrator, Very Rev Peter G Williams, warmly welcomed Bishop Vincent’s appointment. “Bishop Vincent is no stranger to the Diocese of Parramatta. As a Conventual Franciscan Friar, he was Parish Priest of Our Lady of the Rosary, Kellyville,” Fr Peter said.

His Holiness Pope Francis appointed Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv who had been Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Melbourne since 2011.

Bishop Vincent was born in 1961 in Gia-Kiem, Vietnam. He and his family came to Australia as refugees in 1980.

After his ordination to the priesthood on 30 December 1989, Bishop Vincent went to Rome for further studies and was awarded a licentiate in Christology and Spirituality from the Pontifical Faculty of St Bonaventure.

He was elected superior of the Order of Friars Minor Conventuals in Australia in 2005.

