Ordination to the Diaconate of Shinto Francis

The Ordination to the Diaconate of Seminarian Shinto Francis took place on 27 May, 2017 at St Paul the Apostle Parish, Winston Hills.

Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, was the principal celebrant and ordaining prelate for the Mass. In his homily, Bishop Vincent said the the ordination of Shinto brings joy and hope to the Diocese of Parramatta.

“Shinto, your ordination this evening brings joy, hope and even renewal to us. The Church in Parramatta is rejuvenated by your youthfulness, reinvigorated by your commitment and enriched by your gifts.

“The journey might be uncertain but it will be less daunting when walked together knowing that Christ Jesus is with us, to the end of time. Just as we on account of your ordination hear the echo of those words “Be not afraid”, you should feel them reverberate in your heart. It is only with courage and trust that you can go and make disciples in this time and in this place.”

Shinto is the fourth of seven children grew up in the Syro-Malabar Rite, an Eastern Rite of the Catholic Church. “We had the rosary daily, during evening prayer,” Shinto said.

Shinto was accepted as a candidate for Holy Orders on 16 October 2016.

