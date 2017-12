Ordination to Priesthood of Shinto Francis: 16 December

Deacon Shinto Francis will be ordained a Priest for the Diocese of Parramatta on Saturday 16 December at 10.30am in St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta. The principal celebrant will be Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta. Everyone is welcome. The Mass will also be livestreamed on YouTube and accessible via www.parracatholic.org on the day.

