Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish is hiring!

Parish Office Manager

Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Greystanes, Western suburbs, Sydney

25 hours per week over 5 days

Award: Clerks Private Sector Award 2010, Level 5 + super with some upward adjustment according to experience

The parish of Our Lady Queen of Peace (OLQP), Greystanes, invites applications for the temporary part-time position of Parish Office Manager. The position is initially for 12 months with the possibility of permanency as we continue to explore new ways of moving forward and forming leaders in the parish.

Mission of the Parish: OLQP is committed to fostering a mature and committed laity moving from a collaborative approach to truly being co-responsible with the clergy for the Church’s mission. At OLQP we aim to bring people to closer discipleship with Christ by the cultivation and dissemination of a culture of PEACE across all groups in the parish through P-Prayer; E-Evangelisation; A-Accountability; C-Change; E-Encourage. This new position is geared to mobilising staff and resources towards the mission of the parish.

The role: as the Parish Office Manager reporting directly to the Parish Priest you will:

Oversee management of staff (see 1, 2, 7 below)

Be responsible for site management matters (1, 2, 5, 6)

Provide management of volunteers in the parish (3, 4)

Review existing systems and recommend changes (5, 6)

The successful applicant would:

Have a degree or diploma or Certificate IV in Business Administration or equivalent Have proven experience as a business manager or related field of customer service in parish or school administration Help develop recruitment programs and succession planning for parish ministries and volunteers Ensure the compliance and guidance of volunteers and those in ministry Liaise with key leaders on the parish/school site Demonstrate an ability to anticipate future trends Demonstrate: an ability to work with parish team members in the ongoing development of the mission and goals of the parish; a capacity for thoroughness and enthusiasm as a self-starter; a commitment to the mission and values of the Catholic faith; attention to detail and a well-ordered approach to work; excellent people skills; excellent verbal and written skills.

An information package can be obtained from the parish office after 7 January 2019 on pp@olqp.org.au Applications must include names and contact details of at least two referees, one of whom includes your parish priest. Applicants may be required to have the right to work within Australia and undertake a national police or working with children check.

Closing date for applications is: 18 January 2019.