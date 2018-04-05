Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish is hiring!

Youth Co-ordinator (part-time) - Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Greystanes
Youth Co-ordinator (part-time), Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Greystanes

 

The Parish of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Greystanes, invites applications for the position of Youth Co-ordinator. This is a part-time paid position (10 hours per week).

The successful applicant would need to demonstrate:

Essential Qualities:

  1. An ability to plan and implement a program of activities for young people which engages them in life and faith;
  2. The ability to enthuse and train a group of young people into deeper discipleship and leadership;
  3. An ability to form and work with a team who helps realise the vision of the parish;
  4. Good communication and organisational skills, both verbal and written;
  5. An ability and knowledge of liturgy and a confidence in leading groups in prayer.

Desirable Qualities:

  1. Experience and understanding of Diocesan and parish structures;
  2. A competency in communicating the activities of the group through social media.

An information package can be obtained from the parish office Monday-Friday by calling 02-9631 8135. Closing date for applications is: 20th April 2018

The successful applicant will have access to support from Catholic Youth Parramatta.

Any age is free to apply.

