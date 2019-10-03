Parish of Richmond is hiring!

Parish Coordinator of Ministries (PCM) – 21 hours a week, permanent part-time

About the role

The Parish Coordinator of Ministries (PCM) will be accountable to the Parish Priest and play an important pastoral ministry role in the parish, with the responsibility of actively supporting the parish clergy and the all parishioners involved in ministry. The development of clear and regular communication between the parish and its ministries is essential. In this role, the PCM will be a member of the Parish Pastoral Council.

Key areas of responsibility:

Coordination of Parish Ministries:

The PCM will regularly liaise with leaders of each ministry team who actively lead their teams and that each ministry team feels supported through regular meetings, the provision of necessary resources to perform their ministry and clear communication;

Leaders of ministry groups to be given the opportunity for ongoing professional development. This will enable them to take responsibility for their particular ministry team;

Leadership of the larger ministry groups will be shared by two volunteers so as to ensure seamless responsibility and to allow for succession of roles. Pastoral Ministry:

The PCM will ensure parish volunteers meet all statutory requirements, are given ongoing professional and spiritual development The PCM will ensure that appropriate theological and liturgical formation is provided for ministry members and have an ongoing presence in ministry. The PCM will ensure ministry members receive appropriate pastoral support



Leading the Parish Formation Team in conjunction with the Parish Priest and coordinating of Adult Formation programs, ensuring the programs and materials utilised are well written, theologically sound and user friendly. Direct involvement in the Parish’s RCIA process. Working closely with the Sacramental Coordinator, assisting in the preparation and delivery of parish sacramental programs Responsible for the parish’s baptismal program, ensuring material used is based on theological understanding of Church and practice of baptism and, as necessary, co-presenting the program along with volunteer members of the preparation team. The PCM will be present regularly at the three Mass Centres within the Parish, working with and supporting the volunteers at each centre as well as assisting parishioners with their general pastoral needs.

Essential pre-requisites:

An understanding and commitment to the Catholic faith in practice and lifestyle, witness and modelling;

The capacity to challenge and lead a parish community that gives witness to the Catholic faith, its values and its teaching and is in alignment with the vision and mission of the Parish;

Demonstrated ability to work cooperatively as part of a multidisciplinary team;

Proven ability to facilitate and support faith formation programs;

A practical and theological knowledge of Catholic rituals and practices;

Commitment to team and building relationships;

Excellent written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills;

Demonstrated work experience in undertaking a range of risk and compliance activities;

Ability to maintain confidentiality and manage professional boundaries appropriately;

High-level time management skills including the ability to manage multiple competing priorities;

Demonstrated high level computer skills including proficiency in the Microsoft Office suite, especially Word, PowerPoint and Publisher;

A current Driver’s Licence;

Working with Children Check (WWCC) clearance;

Highly desirable pre-requisites:

A degree/diploma in theology and/or liturgy.

Join our team:

Applications must include:

A cover letter A current resume A statement addressing the Prerequisites and Key Areas of Responsibility.

To apply please send your application to the HR Manager at parracatholicjobs@parracatholic.org. Applications close by Friday 25 October 2019.

Only candidates with the right to work in Australia, and who are prepared to undergo appropriate background checks, should apply for this position.