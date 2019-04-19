Parishioners called to service during Holy Thursday commemorations at Greystanes

Parishes all across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains have commemorated the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday.

At Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Greystanes, a packed but solemn crowd gathered to mark the end of Lent with the evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper on 18 April.

View images from Holy Thursday at Greystanes here or below.

Assistant Priest Fr Joseph Lam celebrated Mass, which was concelebrated by parish priest Fr Paul Marshall and assistant priest Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu.

At the beginning of Mass, the parish representatives who attended the Chrism Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, on Wednesday April 17, presented the Oil of Catechumens, the Oil of the Sick and the Oil of Chrism to the community.

The priests then reaffirmed their commitment to priestly service that they made during the Chrism Mass.

In his homily, Fr Joseph explained that Holy Thursday is the beginning of the church, and how Christ washing the feet of the disciples was a sign of service that carries on to us.

“Today is the anniversary of the church. You might have thought that the birth of the church is at Pentecost, when the Holy Spirit descends. But it’s not true. Theologically, today is the birth of the church. Why? It’s the Eucharist, it’s the climax of Christian life,” Fr Joseph said.

“It is important today that Christ comes to kiss the feet, not only to heal, but to let people whose legs are amputated, [people] like us who have our faith cut off.

“Christ comes to kiss our feet so that we are healed in our faith.

“Feet are an important part of our being. Feet are the first part of our body which touch the soil, and they are constantly dirty. So, kissing our feet is to glorify us from the lowest point of our humanity to the highest.

“Jesus kisses our feet for one purpose and nothing else – so that we can walk again, and that because we can walk, we can serve. And we should walk as far as possible. And if we have feet, we can become the messenger of Christ.

“Jesus shows us a different face of God. It is a God who refused to sit on this throne. This is a God that comes down. It is a God who needs to kiss even the part which is most dirty.

“So, let us not refuse this humble service. Let us imitate the model of service. Giving all what we have received from Christ and let us walk as far as we can to bring the Good News to the downtrodden,” Fr Joseph said.

During the Mass, which is held in commemoration of the Last Supper of Jesus Christ, all three priests washed the feet of 13 men, women and children parishioners.

Following Mass, the Blessed Sacrament was lead to the altar of repose inside the church for adoration. Parishioners were encouraged to pray with Christ, which continued into the night.

