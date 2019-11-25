Parramatta Catholic Schools number one in Training

Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta has taken out the award for Small Provider of the Year at the Australian Training Awards. With 22 secondary schools across western Sydney, local Catholic schools make a significant contribution to skilling Sydney’s future workforce.

Executive Director Greg Whitby was delighted to receive the prestigious award at a ceremony in Brisbane on Thursday 21 November.

“This recognition of the difference we are making to the lives and learning of young people in western Sydney means so much,” Greg said.

“Well done to our dedicated VET teachers, the amazing CEDP VET team and all our exceptional students and staff.”

A large range of VET courses from traditional trades to professional skills such as financial and business services are available in Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta schools.

Head Training, Compliance and Accreditation John Gildea emphasised that the extraordinary achievement was very much a team effort.

“Our strong relationships with local employers provide students with great opportunities to apply their learning in real-world work settings,” John said.

“Thanks to the many partners who make our programs such a success¨ especially the many businesses who support our work and TAFE NSW.”

Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta also has two Catholic Trade Training Centres in Emu Plains and Mount Druitt.

From 2020, these facilities, will become part of CathWest Innovation College. Building on the achievements of both Trade Training Colleges as well as Loyola Senior High, CathWest will offer exciting new options for students in Years 10, 11 and 12.

Learn more about CathWest Innovation College here: cathwest.parra.catholic.edu.au.

With thanks to Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta.