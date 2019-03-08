Parramatta parishioner on marrying Jesus

During a ceremony in 2017, Parramatta-based town planner Zara Tai committed herself to Jesus.

Ms Tai is one of nine women in Australia known as a “consecrated virgin.”

It’s a title bestowed to virgin women who promise to remain physical virgins, as brides of Christ, for the sake of the kingdom of God.

Consecrated virgins dedicate their life in prayer and service to the Church, but unlike nuns and sisters, they live and work in the secular world.

“I belong to Christ and I’m totally happy with it,” she said.

