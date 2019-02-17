Perth prepares for youth influx this December

The fourth Australian Catholic Youth Festival will invite delegates to follow Mary’s example of saying “Yes” when it opens on the great Marian Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

ACYF2019 will adopt the scriptural theme of the Plenary Council 2020: “Listen to what the Spirit is saying.”

A new website and promotional video for ACYF officially “dropped” this week. The site – at www.acyf.org.au – is the prime location for all potential attendees to find out the latest information for the festival.

As the largest Catholic gathering in Australia, the ACYF aims to promote and engage the life and voice of young Catholics, providing them with solid formation to live as followers of Christ.

With about 1000 Australian pilgrims having recently returned from World Youth Day in Panama, the focus has now turned to ACYF, which will be hosted in Perth from December 8 to 10.

Perth Archbishop Timothy Costelloe SDB said the festival will be a wonderful time for the Archdiocese of Perth, particularly as it begins on the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, the patroness of the Cathedral and of the Archdiocese.

“I invite all young people to have the courage to say ‘Yes’ to this invitation to come to ACYF in 2019, just like the Virgin Mary did when she said ‘Yes’ to be the mother of Jesus,” Archbishop Costelloe said.

“It will be a powerful experience of faith and discipleship and an opportunity that will bring much joy and hope to us all.”

Archbishop Costelloe spoke about the numerous opportunities festival attendees may take advantage of while in Western Australia, including visiting historic New Norcia – the only monastic town in Australia.

“Youth will also have a great opportunity to experience firsthand the life of the Church in Perth in action by attending Mass in our parishes,” he said.

“With less than a year to go, now is the time to start planning and be attentive to the call of the Holy Spirit.”

ACYF19 will be held at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre (PCEC), centrally located to the CBD and public transport. The PCEC provides a holistic venue solution, allowing the festival’s large plenaries, workshops, expo and experiences to be under one roof.

The Perth Convention Bureau has provided generous support to promote ACYF19 and is excited to welcome pilgrims from all over Australia to explore the naturally beautiful, cosmopolitan and friendly city.

Registrations will open in mid-April 2019, with bookings to be made at www.acyf.org.au

