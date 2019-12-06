Pope and Grand Imam propose a World Day of Fraternity to the UN

Pope Francis and Grand Imam Ahmed Al-Tayyeb have proposed a World Day of Fraternity to the United Nations.

The request was delivered to the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, by the High Committee for Human Fraternity, established to promote the objectives of the Document on Human Fraternity. In addition to a World Day, the group also proposed a World Summit on Human Fraternity.

On 20 August 2019, a High Committee was established to achieve the objectives contained in the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together, held in Abu Dhabi on 4 February 2019. It is currently composed of Christian, Muslim and Jewish members, and chaired by Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot, president of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue.

On Wednesday 4 December, the members of this Committee, led by Cardinal Ayuso Guixot and Judge Muhammad Abd al-Salam, met in New York with the Secretary General of the United Nations, Dr. António Guterres, to convey to him a message from Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed Al-Tayyeb.

The message proposes that 4 February be declared World Day of Human Fraternity and asks the United Nations to participate, together with the Holy See and Al-Azhar, in the organisation, in the near future, of a World Summit on Human Fraternity.

Dr. Guterres expressed his appreciation for and openness to the initiative, underlining the importance of working in the service of the whole of humanity. He also appointed Dr. Adama Dieng, the United Nations Secretary General’s Special Adviser on Hate Speech and the Prevention of Genocide, as the United Nations Representative to follow the proposed activities and to collaborate with the High Committee.

With thanks to Vatican News and the Holy See Press Office, where this article originally appeared.