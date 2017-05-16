Pope Audience: Look to Mary, Mother of Hope

Pope Francis during his Wednesday General Audience continued his catechesis on Christian hope, highlighting Mary the Mother of Hope.

On the eve of his Apostolic visit to Fatima, Pope Francis on Wednesday, described Mary as the Mother of Hope adding that she was a woman of courage, perseverance and obedience.

Speaking to the thousands of pilgrims and tourists in St Peter’s Square, the Pope said that, “Our Lady’s experience of motherhood models that of so many mothers in our world.” Mothers who have had to confront the suffering of their children.

He went on to say that she courageously accepted her vocation and welcomed the new life entrusted to her. The Holy Father also noted how despite the trials in her life, she remained always obedient to God.

