Pope: football champions must be good role models for young fans

Pope Francis has urged football champions to be models of loyalty, honesty, harmony and humanity.

Speaking to football players, coaches and staff of the Italian football teams, Juventus and Lazio, who are about to dispute the final game of the national “Italy Cup” tournament, the Pope reminded the football stars of their responsibility as public figures towards their fans, especially the young ones.

To the teams that he received in the Vatican, the Pope said: “I would like to reflect, briefly, on the importance of sport and consider the fascination it exerts and the impact of professional football on people, especially young people, towards whom you have a responsibility.” .

