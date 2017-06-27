Pope Francis: Christians need not read horoscopes to foresee the future

Pope Francis on Monday told believers not to look to horoscopes or to consult fortune-tellers to foresee the future; but to allow God to guide them in a journey full of surprises.

The Pope was speaking during the last Santa Marta Mass of the season before the summer holidays and his return from an apostolic visit to Colombia in September.

Inviting Christians not to be “too settled, stationary, fixed,” Pope Francis reflected on the liturgical reading of the day in which God asks Abraham to leave his country, his homeland, his father’s house and go forth with his kinsfolk, and Abraham – who was seventy five years old – went, as the Lord directed him. (Article Continues)

Read entire article here: http://en.radiovaticana.va/news/2017/06/26/pope_christians_need_not_read_horoscopes_to_foresee_the_fut/1321500