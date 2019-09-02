Pope Francis late at Angelus after being stuck in elevator

Pope Francis says “sorry I’m late” after he appears for Angelus later than usual due to a problem with an elevator.

The cheer of the pilgrims and tourists in St Peter’s Square was even louder than usual for Pope Francis at the Sunday Angelus. The Pope appeared a few minutes late at the window of the Apostolic Palace which prompted an outburst of applause when people saw him

Pope Francis apologised for his late appearance, explaining to those gathered that he was stuck in an elevator for 25 minutes and managed to get out thanks to the intervention of the Vatican’s Fire Brigade

Here’s what he had to say:

“I must apologise for the delay,” he said, “but there was an incident: I was locked in the elevator for 25 minutes! There was a drop in voltage and the elevator stopped. Thank God the Fire Brigade came – thank you so much! – and after 25 minutes of work they managed to get it to go. Let’s hear it for the Fire Brigade!”

With thanks to Vatican News, where this article originally appeared.