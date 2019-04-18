Pope Francis meets young climate change activist

ROME – Pope Francis is expected Wednesday to meet Greta Thunberg, one of the world’s leading student activists who shares the pope’s ecological agenda and who, at 16, is one of the most outspoken advocates for action on climate change.

Born in Sweden in 2003, Thunberg rose to fame in August 2018 for initiating the “school strike for climate” movement, with her protest outside of the Swedish parliament in Stockholm gaining widespread media attention.

Thunberg’s movement exploded and has since grown into an international initiative in which students skip classes to participate in demonstrations demanding action on stopping global warming and climate change.

