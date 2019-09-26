Pope Francis to celebrate Mass on World Day for Migrants and Refugees

After the Sunday Angelus, Pope Francis urges the faithful gathered in St Peter’s Square to pray for migrants and refugees and reminds them that the World Day for Migrants and Refugees will be celebrated next week.

Pope Francis recalled that next Sunday, September 29, marks the 105th World Day of Migrants and Refugees.

He announced to the faithful gathered in St Peter’s Square for the Sunday Angelus that he will preside over Mass at 10.30am in St Peter’s Square on that day, to mark the occasion.

Pope Francis has made the fight for the rights of migrants and refugees one of the focal points of his pontificate and after the Sunday Angelus invited everyone “to express, even through prayer, our closeness to migrants in refugees worldwide.”

Sunday’s Mass is organised by the Italian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CEI) in collaboration with the Migrants and Refugees Section of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.

In a statement, they explain that the theme of the Day is “Not just migrants,” inviting us to think also about refugees, internally displaced persons and victims of trafficking as their wellbeing concerns all of us as individuals and as one human family.

With thanks to Vatican News and Francesca Merlo, where this article originally appeared.