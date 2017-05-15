https://catholicoutlook.org/pope-francis-use-good-good-violence-reform-communications-embrace-digital/

Pope Francis: use “good, good, violence” to reform communications, embrace digital

15 May 2017
St Peter's Basilica.

Pope urges Vatican communications to go digital amid ongoing reform

Vatican City, May 4, 2017 / 06:14 am (CNA/EWTN News).- Pope Francis told the Vatican’s Secretariat for Communications, which is holding their first plenary assembly this week, that given a growing digital culture throughout the world, new media must become a primary platform for spreading the Gospel.

“Studying new ways and means to communicate the Gospel of mercy to all people, in the heart of different cultures, through the media that the new digital cultural context makes available to our contemporaries” is something that is “very much in my heart,” Pope Francis said May 4.

He spoke to members of his Secretariat for Communications, which was formed in June 2015 as part of his ongoing reform of the Roman Curia, during their first plenary assembly.

Related coverage: A Message from Bishop Vincent Long

Related coverage: Full translation of Pope’s Address to 1st Plenary Assembly of the Secretariat for Communications

The assembly is taking place May 3-5 at the Vatican and gathers members of the secretariat, which is headed by Msgr. Dario Edoardo Vigano.

In his audience with the plenary participants, Francis said the word “reform” is something we shouldn’t be afraid of. To reform, he said, isn’t just “repainting” things, but is rather “giving another form to things, organizing them in a different way.”

This story first appeared in CNA, to continue reading the full article please click here.

posted by Joseph Younes - May 15, 2017

posted by Joseph Younes - May 15, 2017
Search our site

RELATED STORIES

  • Around Australia

    Budget 2017

    Budget 2017: Fairness and compassion should be the cornerstone of our society Fairness and compassion should be the cornerstone of our society. How we treat our poorest and most...
  • Catholic Life

    UPDATE: CCD

    A positive outcome for Special Religious Education (SRE) ‘Scripture in Schools’ has been received from the New South Wales Department of Education. The recommendations of the 2014-2015 NSW Independent...
  • Catholic Life

    News & Events Weekly Update

    Positions Vacant The Diocese of Parramatta is seeking applications for several positions. For further details, go to https://parracatholic.org/employment/ Volunteer English Teacher –  Catholic Care Social Services For many years...
  • Catholic Life

    Happy Mother’s Day

    Happy Mother’s Day from Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv and the Diocese of Parramatta.  On this Mother’s Day, National Catholic Register have published a list of things to do during...
Follow

Follow this blog

Get a daily email of all new posts.

Email address

First Name (*)

Last Name (*)