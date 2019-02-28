Pope on death penalty: offer the condemned the possibility to change life

The Pope, in a video message, exhorts rulers and all those who have the responsibility in their countries to take the necessary steps towards the total abolition of the death penalty.

Pope Francis sent a video message to the “World Congress Against the Death Penalty” organised by the association, “Together against the Death Penalty” (ECPM) that is holding a meeting in Brussels, Belgium, from February 26 to March 1.

ECPM acts to fight against the death penalty around the world. The association promotes the universal abolition through the creation and dissemination of publications and teaching tools, as part of public campaigns and lobbies governments at both national and international levels.

With thanks to Vatican Media, where this article originally appeared.