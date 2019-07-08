Pope prays for migrants killed in Libyan detention centre

Pope Francis prays for the migrants killed this week by an air strike on a detention centre in Libya, and recalls the many victims of massacres in Afghanistan, Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

Pope Francis on Sunday invited the faithful to join him in prayer for the “poor, unarmed people who were killed or injured by an air strike on a detention centre for migrants in Libya.”

He was addressing the crowds gathered in St. Peter’s Square for the Angelus prayer.

A UN assessment of the attack reported that 53 people were killed in the strike, including 6 children, and that 130 others were injured.

It also said “there are reports that following the first impact, some refugees and migrants were fired upon by guards as they tried to escape.”

“The international community, the Pope added, must not tolerate such serious events.”

He then went on to express his hope that “humanitarian corridors may be opened in an organised and concerted manner for the migrants who are most in need.”

Finally, the Pope said he wished to remember “all the victims of the recent massacres in Afghanistan, Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger,” and before saying goodbye to the faithful he had a special greeting for the Eritrean community in Rome to whom he said: “I pray for your people!”

With thanks to Vatican News and Linda Bordoni, where this article originally appeared.