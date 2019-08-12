Pope recalls 70th Anniversary of Geneva Conventions

Pope Francis recalls the importance of the 1949 Geneva Conventions, especially for those affected by armed conflict.

After praying the Angelus on Sunday, Pope Francis reminded the faithful gathered in St Peter’s Square that the following Monday marks the 70th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions.

Recalling this historic event, Pope Francis asked that the anniversary “make States increasingly aware of the essential need to protect the life and dignity of the victims of armed conflicts.”

The Pope then urged everyone to respect the rules and regulations imposed by international humanitarian law.

Pope Francis called on States to protect “defenceless populations and civil structures, especially hospitals, schools, places of worship and refugee camps.”

Finally, the Pope concluded by urging the faithful gathered not to “forget that war and terrorism are always a serious loss for the whole of humanity.”

With thanks to Vatican News and Francesca Merlo, where this article originally appeared.