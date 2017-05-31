https://catholicoutlook.org/pope-says-murdered-copts-martyrs-prays-conversion-terrorists/

Pope says murdered Copts are martyrs and prays for conversion of terrorists

31 May 2017

On the second day running, Pope Francis has expressed his solidarity with Egypt’s Coptic Christians following an attack on a bus carrying Coptic pilgrims to a remote desert monastery.

Leading thousands of pilgrims in the Regina Caeli prayer in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, the Pope said he wished to express, yet again, his closeness to his dear brother, Pope Tawadros II and to the whole Egyptian nation that two days ago suffered “another act of ferocious violence.”

This story first appeared at Vatican Radio, to continue reading the full article please click here.

 

