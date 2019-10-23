Pope to Christian Maritime Association: Help seafarers to lead holy lives

In a video message sent on Monday, Pope Francis encourages the work of the International Christian Maritime Association to “help the people of the sea to know Jesus Christ and to live according to His teachings.”

The International Christian Maritime Association is an ecumenical association of Christian non-profit organisations that has been working with seafarers around the world since 1969.

The theme of its 11th World Conference – taking place in Kaohsiung, Taiwan on October 21-25 – reflects the nature of the association and of the event: “50 years of working together for seafarers, fishers and their families.”

Papal message

Pope Francis congratulated the International Christian Maritime Association for its golden jubilee.

“This anniversary gives me the opportunity to encourage you to continue, with renewed ecumenical spirit, your service to people of the sea,” the Pope said a message sent on Monday.

He reminded delegates about Pope St John Paul II’s 1997 Apostolic Letter, Stella Maris, which laid out the pastoral care of seafarers and their families.

Pope Francis also invited them to “help the people of the sea to know Jesus Christ and to live accordingly to His teachings, with respect and in mutual welcome.”

He ended his message with a word of encouragement in the face of difficulties, and blessed all those present at the ICMA conference.

With thanks to Vatican News, where this article originally appeared.