Pope to Youth: Let Apostolic Exhortation be a guide to faith and service

Pope Francis during the Angelus recalls that Palm Sunday is also diocesan World Youth Day and invites young people to live out the fruits of the Synod, in the form of the Apostolic Exhortation, Christ is alive.

During the Angelus that followed the celebration of Holy Mass this Palm Sunday, Pope Francis recalled that it was also diocesan World Youth Day and invited the young people present in St Peter’s Square to live out the words contained in the recent Apostolic Exhortation Christus vivit (Christ is alive), which was a fruit of last October’s Synod on Youth.

In this text, he said, “each of you can find fruitful ideas for your own life and your own path of growth in faith and in service to your brothers and sisters.”

Pray the Rosary

Pope Francis also gifted each of the young people present in the square a Rosary.

He told them that the “olive wood beads were made in the Holy Land specifically for the World Youth Meeting in Panama last January and for today’s Day. I therefore renew my call to young people and to all to pray the Rosary for peace, especially for peace in the Holy Land and in the Middle East.”

With thanks to Vatican News, where this article originally appeared.