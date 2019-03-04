Pope visits Rome Parish, decries gossip

On Sunday afternoon Pope Francis crossed the city to visit the Parish of St. Crispin from Viterbo in the northern periphery of Rome.

He was welcomed by the Cardinal Vicar, Angelo De Donatis, and by other Church authorities as wells as by the parish priest, Fr Luciano Cacciamani.

During his visit to the parish, the Pope spent some time with children and young people involved in catechism classes as well as with a group of poor and homeless people who are assisted by the Community of St. Egidio, and with a group of sick and disabled people.

His visit wrapped up with the celebration of Holy Mass. During the homily he reflected on the Gospel reading of the day and offered two recommendations: the first to engage in prayer, and the second to avoid gossiping and speaking badly of others.

With thanks to Vatican News, where this article originally appeared.