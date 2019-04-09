Pope’s April prayer intention: For medical personnel in conflict zones

Pope Francis on Thursday 4 April released a video message accompanying his prayer intention for April, which this month is for doctors and their humanitarian collaborators in conflict zones.

In his prayer intention for the month of April 2019, Pope Francis calls us to pray for doctors and their humanitarian collaborators in war-torn areas, who risk their lives to save the lives of others.

It has become the custom of Pope Francis to release a video message detailing his prayer intention for each month.

The full text of his intention is below:

The presence of doctors, nurses, and other health care workers in war-torn areas is a sign of hope.

They are wise, valiant, and good-hearted people who, following their vocation, work under extremely dangerous conditions.

Let us pray for doctors and their humanitarian collaborators in war-torn areas, who risk their lives to save the lives of others.

The Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network of the Apostleship of Prayer developed “The Pope Video” initiative to assist in the worldwide dissemination of monthly intentions of the Holy Father in relation to the challenges facing humanity.

With thanks to Vatican News, where this article originally appeared.