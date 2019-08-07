Pope’s August prayer intention: For families

Pope Francis releases a video message accompanying his prayer intention for August, which is that families may become “schools of true human development.”

In his prayer intention for the month of August 2019, Pope Francis invites us to pray that “families, through their life of prayer and love, become ever more clearly schools of true human development.”

It has become the custom of Pope Francis to release a video message detailing his prayer intention for each month.

The full text of his intention is below:

What kind of world do we want to leave for the future?

Let us leave a world with families.

Let us care for our families, because they are true schools for the future, spaces of freedom, and centers of humanity.

And let us reserve a special place in our families for individual and communal prayer.

Let us pray that families, through their life of prayer and love, become ever more clearly “schools of true human development”.

The Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network of the Apostleship of Prayer developed “The Pope Video” initiative to assist in the worldwide dissemination of monthly intentions of the Holy Father in relation to the challenges facing humanity.

With thanks to Vatican News, where this article originally appeared.