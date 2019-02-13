Pope’s condolences for flooding victims in Townsville, Australia

Pope Francis assures the people of Townsville of his heartfelt solidarity and prayers following heavy flooding in Northern Queensland.

Below find the telegramme signed by Cardinal Pietro Parolin

The Most Reverend Timothy Harris

Bishop of Townsville

Having learned of the loss of life and destruction of property caused by the heavy flooding in Townsville, the Holy Father assures you of his heartfelt solidarity and prayers for all those affected by this disaster. His Holiness prays especially for the repose of the deceased, the healing of those injured, and for the important work of reconstruction. Upon all Pope Francis willingly invokes abundant blessings of consolation and hope.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin

Secretary of State

With thanks to Vatican Media, where this article originally appeared.