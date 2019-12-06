Pope’s December prayer intention: The future of the very young

Pope Francis on Thursday 5 December released a video message accompanying his prayer intention for December, which this month is “The future of the very young.”

In his prayer intention for the month of December 2019, Pope Francis calls us to pray that every country decides to take necessary measures to make the future of children a priority, especially the future of children who are suffering today.

It has become the custom of Pope Francis to release a video message detailing his prayer intention for each month.

The full text of his intention is below:

Every child who is marginalised, abused, abandoned, without schooling, or without medical care, is a cry that rises up to God.

In each of them is Christ, who came to our world as a defenceless child; it is Christ who looks at us through the eyes of each of these children.

Let us prayer that every country decides to take necessary measures to make the future of children a priority, especially the future of children who are suffering today.

The Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network of the Apostleship of Prayer developed “The Pope Video” initiative to assist in the worldwide dissemination of monthly intentions of the Holy Father in relation to the challenges facing humanity.

With thanks to Vatican News, where this article originally appeared.