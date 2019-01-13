Pope’s January prayer intention: For youth to follow Mary’s example

Pope Francis on Tuesday 8 January released a video message accompanying his prayer intention for January, which this month is “For young people to follow the example of Mary”.

In his prayer intention for the month of January 2019, Pope Francis says: “Let us pray that young people, especially in Latin America, follow the example of Mary and respond to the call of the Lord to communicate the joy of the Gospel to the world.”

It has become the custom of Pope Francis to release a video message detailing his prayer intention for each month.

The full text of his intention is below:

You young people have, in the Virgin Mary, a reason for joy and a source of inspiration.

Take advantage of the World Youth Day in Panama to contemplate Christ together with Mary. We will pray the Rosary together for peace, each of us in our own language.

And ask for strength to dream and to work for peace.

Let us pray that young people, especially in Latin America, follow the example of Mary and respond to the call of the Lord to communicate the joy of the Gospel to the world.

The Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network of the Apostleship of Prayer developed “The Pope Video” initiative to assist in the worldwide dissemination of monthly intentions of the Holy Father in relation to the challenges facing humanity.

With thanks to Vatican News, where this article originally appeared.