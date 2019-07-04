Pope’s July prayer intention: ‘Integrity of Justice’

Pope Francis on Thursday released a video message accompanying his prayer intention for July, which this month is “Integrity of Justice”.

In his prayer intention for the month of July 2019, Pope Francis calls us to pray that those who administer justice may work with integrity, and that the injustice which prevails in the world may not have the last word.

It has become the custom of Pope Francis to release a video message detailing his prayer intention for each month.

The full text of his intention is below:

The decisions made by judges influence the rights and property of citizens.

Their independence should keep them safe from favoritism and from pressures that could contaminate the decisions they have to make.

Judges must follow the example of Jesus, who never negotiates the truth.

Let us pray that those who administer justice may work with integrity, and that the injustice which prevails in the world may not have the last word.

The Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network of the Apostleship of Prayer developed “The Pope Video” initiative to assist in the worldwide dissemination of monthly intentions of the Holy Father in relation to the challenges facing humanity.