Pope’s June prayer intention: “The Priests’ Way of Life”

In his prayer intention for the month of June 2019, Pope Francis calls us to pray that priests, “through the modesty and humility of their lives, commit themselves actively, above all, to solidarity with those who are most poor.”

It has become the custom of Pope Francis to release a video message detailing his prayer intention for each month.

The full text of his intention is below:

I would like to ask you to look at the priests who work in our communities.

They are not perfect, but many give it their all until the very end, offering themselves with humility and joy.

They are priests who are close to the people, ready to work hard for everyone.

Let us be thankful for their example and testimony.

Let us pray that priests, through the modesty and humility of their lives, commit themselves actively, above all, to solidarity with those who are most poor.

The Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network of the Apostleship of Prayer developed “The Pope Video” initiative to assist in the worldwide dissemination of monthly intentions of the Holy Father in relation to the challenges facing humanity.

With thanks to Vatican News, where this article originally appeared.