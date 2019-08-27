Prayer request for Timor-Leste

Some of you might have seen the ABC Four Episode last night on Timor-Leste and the Australian men who are on trial for alerting the government of Timor-Leste that Australia spied on the oil and gas negotiations.

Sr Susan Connelly RSJ has requested we pray for these men and keep them in our thoughts during this difficult time they are facing.

She has kindly supplied the below prayer and asked it be made available to parishes in the Diocese of Parramatta.

Prayer Request

God of life and love,

Your Son taught us to seek the reign of righteousness in all that we do.

We place our concerns before you.

We pray especially for those who are on trial because of their work of justice for East Timor.

May integrity and truth govern the words and actions of all involved.

We ask this through Christ our Lord.