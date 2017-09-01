Christian-Muslim Relations in the 21st Century – Public Lecture by Archbishop Michael Fitzgerald on Saturday 9 September 2017 from 7.30pm – 9.30pm.

Everyone is welcome to attend this public lecture by Archbishop Michael Fitzgerald, the former President of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue. Archbishop Fitzgerald is retired Apostolic Nuncio to the Arab Republic of Egypt and Delegate to the League of Arab States, currently living in Jerusalem.

An Islamic response from Associate Professor Salih Yucel, Fethullah Gulen Chair in the Study of Islam and Muslim-Catholic Relations at Australian Catholic University, will be followed by an audience Q&A.

Cost: $20 per ticket – registration essential as seating is limited. Please present tickets at the registration desk, which will open at 6.30pm. Refreshments will be offered prior to the start of the lecture. Everyone is asked to be seated in the auditorium by 7.30pm. Tea and coffee will be available at the conclusion.

Bookings: https://christianmuslimrelations21stcentury.eventbrite.com.au

Venue: Australian Catholic University, Gleeson Auditorium, 25A Barker Road, Strathfield.

This Public Lecture is being co-hosted by Affinity Intercultural Foundation, Australian Catholic University, Catholic Diocese of Broken Bay, Columban Centre for Christian-Muslim Relations, Diocese of Parramatta, Islamic Sciences and Research Academy (ISRA), and Uniting Church in Australia NSW & ACT Synod.

For further information contact the Columban Centre for Christian-Muslim Relations info.cccmr@columban.org.au or tel 02 9352 8000.

With thanks to the Columbans and Chair of the Diocese of Parramatta’s Interfaith Commission, Rev Walter Fogarty from Sacred Heart Parish, Westmead.