Record priestly ordinations in Scotland

The Scottish Church has seen a surge in ordinations, with 12 priests ordained this year, the largest number in two decades.

Bishop John Keenan of Paisley, president of Priests for Scotland, said his office had also noticed a rise in enquiries and interest in vocations.

“It is great news to see the biggest number of ordinations to the priesthood for over two decades,” he said.

Some have attributed to the rise to a ‘Benedict bounce’ triggered by the former Pope’s visit in 2010.

