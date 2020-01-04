Reflection for the Epiphany of the Lord

The Epiphany of the Lord

Year A

Reading 1: Isaiah 60: 1-6

Responsorial Psalm: PS 72: 1-2; 7-8; 10-13

“Lord, every nation on earth will adore you”

Reading 2: Ephesians 3: 2-3; 5-6

Gospel: Matthew 2: 1-12

Isaiah 60:1 – “The glory of the Lord shines upon you”

I am in a cafe for a brief rest before continuing on with the daily chores of the day.

Around me are many people. The tables are full as they drink their coffee. Some happily chat with their friends, others more seriously discuss their work.

The kitchen is humming as children run about laughing loudly and yelling happily. There is a lot of noise and the environment is somewhat chaotic.

Yet, in this noisy, hectic place, I am at peace.

I have been thinking of the ultimately unending love of my Father in Heaven.

No matter what happens in this world today, and indeed, what happens to me today, I know that God is pulling the strings. Our Lord is gently conducting this world and my place in it.

Even as the rain begins to fall, I feel the glory of the Lord shining upon me and warming my face. This knowledge I can take into any situation.

I am not alone. My Father is here.

Pray for peace to be with us today.

With thanks to Holy Name of Mary Parish, Hunters Hill, who have supplied these daily Advent and Christmas 2019 reflections from their publication Daily Inspirations of Faith: A Season of Prayer – Advent to Epiphany 2019-20.