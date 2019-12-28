Reflection for the Feast of the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph

The Feast of the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph

Fifth Day in the Octave of the Nativity

Year A

Reading: Sirach 3: 2-6; 12-14

Responsorial Psalm: PS 128: 1-5

“Blessed are those who fear the Lord and walk in his ways”

Reading 2: Colossians 3: 12-21

Gospel: Luke 2: 41-52

Psalm 128 – “Blessed are those who fear the Lord and walk in his ways”

I’ve always looked upon the word ‘fear’ in a negative light. I know that fear can still be a positive thing. It warns us not to do actions which can result in us harming ourselves in different ways.

I have a few bibles – one is the Living Values Bible. In it, Psalm 128 is expressed in different words, however, the heart of what is being stated is still there.

“Blessings on all who reverence and trust the Lord – on all who obey him. Their reward shall be prosperity and happiness. Husband and wife shall be contented in your home and look at all those children! There they sit around the dinner table as vigorous and healthy as your olive trees.”

This is God’s reward to those who revere and trust Him.

May the Lord continually bless you with Heaven’s blessings as well as human joys. May you live to enjoy your grandchildren!

As the blessed Cardinal Newman used to say – “Heart to Heart is our beautiful relationship with the Lord.”

Pray for a closer relationship with our Lord from today.

With thanks to Holy Name of Mary Parish, Hunters Hill, who have supplied these daily Advent and Christmas 2019 reflections from their publication Daily Inspirations of Faith: A Season of Prayer – Advent to Epiphany 2019-20.